Philadelphia Flyers
Matvei Michkov Thriving without Tortorella Behind Flyers Bench
With John Tortorella out as Flyers head coach, Matvei Michkov has found a new gear offensively. Could it lead to a Calder Trophy?
Since the Philadelphia Flyers made their coaching change and removed the always-controversial and often offensie-stifling John Tortorella, Matvei Michkov has looked like a player unleashed. With Tortorella no longer behind the bench, the 19-year-old rookie is thriving. He’s got four goals and five points since the change, and the Flyers have to be thrilled that under new coach Brad Shaw, Michkov could gain some real confidence heading into the summer. He could make a strong push in the Calder Trophy race.
Michkov has been on fire, registering his sixth multi-goal game of the season and, for a short while, pulled into a tie with Lane Hutson for the rookie scoring lead with 56 points (Huston now has 59). He’s now just one goal shy of hitting the 25-goal mark, which would make him the first Flyers rookie to do so since Mikael Renberg in 1993-94. With a more offense-friendly approach under interim coach Brad Shaw, Michkov is seizing the opportunity.
Michkov Is Getting Much More Ice Time
One of the biggest differences since the coaching change? Ice time. Under Tortorella, Michkov’s minutes were more limited, and his defensive game was scrutinized. Now, with the Flyers fully embracing his offensive talents, he’s getting more opportunities to make an impact. Even if there are defensive warts (not uncommon for a rookie), it’s a clear shift from Tortorella’s tough-love style to a coaching approach.
Braw Shaw is letting Michkov flourish. As Chris Johnston pointed out, “Why not?” The Flyers aren’t making the playoffs, and this is about getting their superstar to feel confident.
If he continues this hot streak, he could pick up even more Calder votes along the way. While Hutson, Dustin Wolf, and Macklin Celebrini remain in the race, Michkov’s late-season surge is making him a true contender.
The Flyers’ long-term success hinges on Michkov becoming a franchise cornerstone, and the past few weeks suggest he’s more than capable of stepping into that role. With the shackles off, Michkov is proving exactly why Philadelphia was so eager to draft him when other teams weren’t sure.
The Flyers tried Tortorella’s method, which clearly didn’t work. This new method seems to have unleashed a beast, which is only good news for the organization.
Next: Debut vs. Wild?: Rangers Sign Gabe Perreault to Entry-Level Deal
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Oilers Sign College Free Agent Damien Carfagna to Entry-Level Deal
The Edmonton Oilers have signed undrafted college free agent Damien Carfagna to a two-year...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 2 hours ago
Looking Back at the Sam Reinhart Trade 4 Years Later
We are four years outside of the Sam Reinhart trade. Let's take a deeper...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 5 hours ago
Avalanche Sign Cale Makar’s Brother, Taylor Maker to 1-Yr Deal
The Colorado Avalanche announced the team has signed forward Taylor Makar to a one-year entry-level contract...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 19 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Jets, Capitals, Panthers
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 30: Oilers without McDavid, Barkov gets kick out of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
McDavid Not on Oilers’ Road Trip, Regular Season Return Hopeful
Connor McDavid will not initially join the Edmonton Oilers on their upcoming road trip...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Jeff Skinner Finding His Stride a Silver Lining for Oilers
The fact that Jeff Skinner is rounding into form as the season winds down...
-
Florida Panthers/ 1 day ago
Barkov Explains His Laughing at New Teammate Brad Marchand
Aleksander Barkov was caught laughing at new Florida Panthers teammate Brad Marchand. Why? What...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Jets Will Leave Behind Past Playoff Struggles, Here’s Why
The Jets are looking scary as of late. Despite their playoff history, Winnipeg will...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Draisaitl Gets Goals 50 and 51 as Oilers Beat Flames in OT
Leon Draisaitl returned to the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers and posted two goals...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Swung and Missed on Different Trade Before Adding Frederic
The Edmonton Oilers reportedly pursued Jean-Gabriel Pageau before pivoting and adding Trent Frederic in...