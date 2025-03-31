Matvei Michkov Thriving without Tortorella Behind Flyers Bench

Since the Philadelphia Flyers made their coaching change and removed the always-controversial and often offensie-stifling John Tortorella, Matvei Michkov has looked like a player unleashed. With Tortorella no longer behind the bench, the 19-year-old rookie is thriving. He’s got four goals and five points since the change, and the Flyers have to be thrilled that under new coach Brad Shaw, Michkov could gain some real confidence heading into the summer. He could make a strong push in the Calder Trophy race.

Matvei Michkov Flyers star

Michkov has been on fire, registering his sixth multi-goal game of the season and, for a short while, pulled into a tie with Lane Hutson for the rookie scoring lead with 56 points (Huston now has 59). He’s now just one goal shy of hitting the 25-goal mark, which would make him the first Flyers rookie to do so since Mikael Renberg in 1993-94. With a more offense-friendly approach under interim coach Brad Shaw, Michkov is seizing the opportunity.

Michkov Is Getting Much More Ice Time

One of the biggest differences since the coaching change? Ice time. Under Tortorella, Michkov’s minutes were more limited, and his defensive game was scrutinized. Now, with the Flyers fully embracing his offensive talents, he’s getting more opportunities to make an impact. Even if there are defensive warts (not uncommon for a rookie), it’s a clear shift from Tortorella’s tough-love style to a coaching approach.

Braw Shaw is letting Michkov flourish. As Chris Johnston pointed out, “Why not?” The Flyers aren’t making the playoffs, and this is about getting their superstar to feel confident.

If he continues this hot streak, he could pick up even more Calder votes along the way. While Hutson, Dustin Wolf, and Macklin Celebrini remain in the race, Michkov’s late-season surge is making him a true contender.

The Flyers’ long-term success hinges on Michkov becoming a franchise cornerstone, and the past few weeks suggest he’s more than capable of stepping into that role. With the shackles off, Michkov is proving exactly why Philadelphia was so eager to draft him when other teams weren’t sure.

The Flyers tried Tortorella’s method, which clearly didn’t work. This new method seems to have unleashed a beast, which is only good news for the organization.

