Is Evan Bouchard One of the NHL’s More Underrated Passers?

Evan Bouchard takes a lot of flack for what many fans deem a lack of urgency and defensive hockey smarts. He’s often overlooked in those two areas, but perhaps where he’s not given nearly enough credit is in his passing ability.

Two recent games may have brought with them a couple of the season’s best assists. Both were from Bouchard and both were game-changers.

In a recent Oilers win over the Calgary Flames, Bouchard earned the primary assist on Leon Draisaitl’s game-tying goal. The Flames were trying to break out when an Oilers defenseman poked the puck. Bouchard was along the wall and in one swift motion, spun around and sent the puck to the other side of the ice where Draisaitl was breaking back up the wing on the rush. Leon ended up sniping the 2-2 goal.

This pass from Bouchard was insane. The puck is barely on his stick while he spins around and gets the puck across the ice right to Draisaitl. Plays like that are why so many Oilers are examples of why the Oilers need to sign long term asap

The second was just over a week earlier as Bouchard notched another beauty with a tip pass to Connor McDavid. It was at center ice, between his legs, and it caught McDavid in stride as he was flying through the neutral zone. It was a set play that sprung McDavid for a breakaway against the Utah Hockey Club.

Not enough people are talking about the insane between-the-legs pass by Bouchard on McDavid's goal last night

Does Bouchard Get Enough Love for His Elite-Level Skill?

Fans understand there is a bit of give and take with Bouchard. He’s easy to harp on when he coughs up the puck, but it doesn’t happen nearly as often as fans might believe it does and those same fans aren’t quick to jump to his assistance when he makes all-world plays like the two mentioned above.

Credit should go where it’s due. Bouchard can score, and he makes plays. With 58 points on the season, there should be no denying how incredibly gifted he is offensively. He might be one of the team’s better passers and he’s got an ability to see the ice as well as anyone.

