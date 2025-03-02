Panthers to Spend Big at Deadline as Tkachuk Lands on LTIR

The Florida Panthers have placed star forward Matthew Tkachuk on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) following a groin injury sustained during the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off while representing Team USA. The move creates significant salary cap flexibility, giving Florida $8.7 million in LTIR relief as they approach the March 7 trade deadline.

NHL insider Chris Johnston hinted that the Panthers are likely to use it.

Matthew Tkachuk Panthers injury: NHL Trade Talk

Tkachuk’s placement on LTIR means he must miss at least 10 games and 24 days, but there is growing speculation that he could remain sidelined for the rest of the regular season. If that happens, the Panthers could use the freed-up cap space to make a significant acquisition before the deadline without having to clear additional salary.

Johnston writes:

“The #FlaPanthers still have oodles of cap space to operate with at the deadline if Matthew Tkachuk’s injury keeps him sidelined for the rest of the regular season, which seems like a distinct possibility.”

Panthers Already Making Moves

With Tkachuk out, early signs are that the Panthers will be aggressive over the next few days. Florida traded for Seth Jones on Saturday. Then, they recalled goaltender Chris Driedger from AHL Charlotte in response to including Spencer Knight in the Jones deal with the Blackhawks.

With cap space now available, Florida could explore adding a high-impact forward to compensate for Tkachuk’s absence. The one thing to keep in mind is that they gave up their first-round pick in the Jones trade. They don’t have a first, second, or third-rounder in the 2025 draft. They also don’t have their first or third-rounder in 2026.

This could mean sending roster players or 2027 draft picks in deals if they’re looking to pick up something of real value.

