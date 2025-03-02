NHL News
Panthers to Spend Big at Deadline as Tkachuk Lands on LTIR
Matthew Tkachuk has been moved to LTIR, which could open up serious cap space for the Florida Panthers at the trade deadline.
The Florida Panthers have placed star forward Matthew Tkachuk on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) following a groin injury sustained during the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off while representing Team USA. The move creates significant salary cap flexibility, giving Florida $8.7 million in LTIR relief as they approach the March 7 trade deadline.
NHL insider Chris Johnston hinted that the Panthers are likely to use it.
Tkachuk’s placement on LTIR means he must miss at least 10 games and 24 days, but there is growing speculation that he could remain sidelined for the rest of the regular season. If that happens, the Panthers could use the freed-up cap space to make a significant acquisition before the deadline without having to clear additional salary.
Johnston writes:
“The #FlaPanthers still have oodles of cap space to operate with at the deadline if Matthew Tkachuk’s injury keeps him sidelined for the rest of the regular season, which seems like a distinct possibility.”
Panthers Already Making Moves
With Tkachuk out, early signs are that the Panthers will be aggressive over the next few days. Florida traded for Seth Jones on Saturday. Then, they recalled goaltender Chris Driedger from AHL Charlotte in response to including Spencer Knight in the Jones deal with the Blackhawks.
With cap space now available, Florida could explore adding a high-impact forward to compensate for Tkachuk’s absence. The one thing to keep in mind is that they gave up their first-round pick in the Jones trade. They don’t have a first, second, or third-rounder in the 2025 draft. They also don’t have their first or third-rounder in 2026.
This could mean sending roster players or 2027 draft picks in deals if they’re looking to pick up something of real value.
Next: NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Rangers, Oilers, Hurricanes
More News
-
NHL News/ 11 minutes ago
Panthers to Spend Big at Deadline as Tkachuk Lands on LTIR
Matthew Tkachuk has been moved to LTIR, which could open up serious cap space...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 24 minutes ago
NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Rangers, Oilers, Hurricanes
NHL Trade Talk weekend rumors: Rangers hold out Reilly Smith, Oilers shopping Evander Kane,...
-
New York Rangers/ 1 hour ago
Rangers Hold Out Reilly Smith Amid Trade Speculation
The New York Rangers will hold out forward Reilly Smith amid trade speculation ahead...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 13 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Blackhawks, Wild, Oilers, Rangers
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 1 - Blackhawks trade Jones, Predators trade Nyquist, Rangers...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 17 hours ago
Blackhawks Sending Seth Jones to Panthers in Trade
It is being reported that the Chicago Blackhawks are finalizing a trade that will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 18 hours ago
Insider: Kane Gives Trade List to Oilers, Team Working Out Options
Elliotte Friedman is reporting that Evander Kane has submitted a 16-team no-trade list to...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 20 hours ago
Former Oiler Available: Should Bowman Bring Back Ryan McLeod?
The Buffalo Sabres might be taking Ryan McLeod available in trade at the deadline...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Predators Trade Gustav Nyquist to Minnesota Wild
The Nashville Predators have traded forward Gustav Nyquist to the Minnesota Wild for a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Why Are Evander Kane Trade Rumors Suddenly Popping Up?
Evander Kane trades rumors are popping up with the change of his contract, but...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 1 day ago
Avalanche & Rangers Make Big Trade: Vesey, Lindgren Gone
It appears the New York Rangers are trading Jimmy Vesey and Ryan Lindgren to...