NHL to Ensure Ovechkin’s Historic Goal Called By Special Voice

The NHL and the Washington Capitals are working together to ensure that fans will hear Alex Ovechkin’s record-setting goal called by longtime play-by-play announcer Joe Beninati on Monumental Sports Network (MNMT). As Ovechkin closes in on Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record, MNMT has announced comprehensive coverage, including local broadcasts of 14 of the team’s final 18 regular-season games.

For the four remaining games airing exclusively on national networks, MNMT will produce its own broadcasts for archival purposes. If Ovechkin’s historic moment occurs during one of these national games, MNMT will release recorded video and audio of Beninati’s call, ensuring Capitals fans can experience the milestone from their familiar broadcast team.

It only makes sense that Capitals fans get to hear the voice of the Caps making that historic call. No one will have the same enthusiasm and emotion as Beninati.

Zach Leonsis, President of Media & New Enterprises for Monumental Sports & Entertainment, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, stating that Beninati’s voice has become synonymous with Capitals hockey. Beninati himself called it an “exceptional honor” to document Ovechkin’s chase for history.

What Happens After the Call of Ovechkin Goal-Scoring Record?

Ovechkin is within single digits of breaking Gretzky’s record and should easily do it this season. Once he does, the focus will shift to the playoffs where the Capitals are hoping to make a run for the Stanley Cup. It would be a wild way to cap off an incredible season.

After this year, Ovechkin has one more season on his contract, and then he’ll likely hang up his NHL skates. Ovechkin, set to turn 40 in September, says he wants to end his professional hockey career with his hometown team, Dynamo Moscow of the KHL.

Ovechkin will go down as the greatest goal-scorer in NHL history and the call will be made by the voice of the Caps before he ends the season, finishes out his NHL run, and goes back home. These are special moments fans are getting to witness.

