Edmonton Oilers
Was Oilers’ Evan Bouchard Rightly Criticized for Sabres’ Goal?
Was Edmonton Oilers’ defenseman Evan Bouchard to blame for the third goal scored by the Buffalo Sabres in a 3-2 loss on Monday?
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard is on the hot seat in Edmonton again, this time after a costly turnover that led to the Buffalo Sabres’ third and game-winning goal on Monday night. The play unfolded when Vasily Podkolzin made an errant pass into a dangerous area, forcing Bouchard to track it down under heavy pressure from two Sabres forwards, Tage Thompson and Josh Norris. Bouchard arguably made a less-than-ideal decision and the Oilers couldn’t come back in the final frame after the Sabres took the lead.
Nobody can convince me that Bouchard is an NHL defenseman #Oilers pic.twitter.com/AxTX3LWmsz— Liam (@Millerthegoat9) March 11, 2025
Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, who is among Bouchard’s harshest critics, wrote:
“And what about that game-winner, where Evan Bouchard — who had earlier blasted home a power-play goal to tie the game at 2-2 — out-raced two Sabres to a loose puck but wasn’t hard enough on the play to avoid getting his pocket picked on Tage Thompson’s winner?”
Meanwhile, Josh Norris, who got the assist on the play, said, “Bouchard, he was a step ahead of me, but I figured I could maybe get him. I just hustled my way back and so did Tage. We were just hustling.”
Was the Goal Bouchard’s Fault?
It’s fair to argue there was a lack of hustle and that Bouchard hesitated on the play. It’s also fair to argue it was a tough decision and he was in a position that never should have happened.
Caught between two defensive decisions—either extending his reach to poke the puck into the corner or securing it with both hands to make a stronger play—he got caught by two of the Sabres’ top forwards. In a split-second moment, Bouchard tried a one-handed poke, but the move failed. It’s easy to point fingers at Bouchard in this situation, questioning his decision-making under pressure.
However, others pointed out that the situation wasn’t Bouchard’s fault. Podkolzin’s turnover left his d-man in an unenviable position, while Leon Draisaitl’s lack of backchecking didn’t help. In fact, both Draisatil and Connor McDavid were guilty throughout the night of trying to do too much with errant backhands and over-passing.
Additionally, replays showed that Bouchard might have been slashed while he was trying to chase down the puck. If he was, it would have made it even more difficult for the defenseman to recover.
After the game, fans wanted someone to blame. Some pointed at Bouchard, and others at goaltender Stuart Skinner, who also struggled.
What did you think of the play?
Next: Rantanen to Brind’Amour: “4 Teams I’ll Play For, You’re Not One of Them”
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Was Oilers’ Evan Bouchard Rightly Criticized for Sabres’ Goal?
Was Edmonton Oilers' defenseman Evan Bouchard to blame for the third goal scored by...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 hours ago
Report: Avalanche Traded Rantanen After Big Contract Concession
A new report suggests the Mikko Rantanen trade by the Avalanche was over a...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
NHL to Ensure Ovechkin’s Historic Goal Called By Special Voice
The NHL and the Washington Capitals will work together to ensure that call made...
-
Boston Bruins/ 13 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Bruins, Panthers, Hurricanes
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 10: Oilers lose to Sabres, Ekblad suspended for 20...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 13 hours ago
Nathan MacKinnon Reaches 1,000-Point Milestone
Nathan MacKinnon reached 1000 points in his NHL career on Monday night, a milestone...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 14 hours ago
Missed Opportunities: Takeaways as Oilers Lose to 3-2 to Sabres
The Edmonton Oilers lose an important game to the Buffalo Sabres in a contest...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 22 hours ago
Rantanen to Brind’Amour: “4 Teams I’ll Play For, You’re Not One of Them”
Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour revealed Mikko Rantanen told him there were four teams...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Have Oilers Finally Found a Parnter for Darnell Nurse on Defense?
The Edmonton Oilers added Jake Walman at the trade deadline and Darnell Nurse may...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Marchand Talks Bruins Exit, Joining Panthers and Contract News
Amid contract news, Brad Marchand spoke to the Florida Panthers media and details his...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Bruins
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 9: Fallout from Maple Leafs and Oilers chasing Rantanen,...
Bobsuruncle
March 11, 2025 at 11:36 am
The replay shows both of Tage and Josh’s sticks hitting Bouchards hands. It’s a whatever play and not his fault as far as I’m concerned.