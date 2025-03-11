Was Oilers’ Evan Bouchard Rightly Criticized for Sabres’ Goal?

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard is on the hot seat in Edmonton again, this time after a costly turnover that led to the Buffalo Sabres’ third and game-winning goal on Monday night. The play unfolded when Vasily Podkolzin made an errant pass into a dangerous area, forcing Bouchard to track it down under heavy pressure from two Sabres forwards, Tage Thompson and Josh Norris. Bouchard arguably made a less-than-ideal decision and the Oilers couldn’t come back in the final frame after the Sabres took the lead.

Nobody can convince me that Bouchard is an NHL defenseman #Oilers pic.twitter.com/AxTX3LWmsz — Liam (@Millerthegoat9) March 11, 2025

Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, who is among Bouchard’s harshest critics, wrote:

“And what about that game-winner, where Evan Bouchard — who had earlier blasted home a power-play goal to tie the game at 2-2 — out-raced two Sabres to a loose puck but wasn’t hard enough on the play to avoid getting his pocket picked on Tage Thompson’s winner?”

Meanwhile, Josh Norris, who got the assist on the play, said, “Bouchard, he was a step ahead of me, but I figured I could maybe get him. I just hustled my way back and so did Tage. We were just hustling.”

Was the Goal Bouchard’s Fault?

It’s fair to argue there was a lack of hustle and that Bouchard hesitated on the play. It’s also fair to argue it was a tough decision and he was in a position that never should have happened.

Caught between two defensive decisions—either extending his reach to poke the puck into the corner or securing it with both hands to make a stronger play—he got caught by two of the Sabres’ top forwards. In a split-second moment, Bouchard tried a one-handed poke, but the move failed. It’s easy to point fingers at Bouchard in this situation, questioning his decision-making under pressure.

Evan Bouchard takes a lot of heat as the Oilers top defenseman

However, others pointed out that the situation wasn’t Bouchard’s fault. Podkolzin’s turnover left his d-man in an unenviable position, while Leon Draisaitl’s lack of backchecking didn’t help. In fact, both Draisatil and Connor McDavid were guilty throughout the night of trying to do too much with errant backhands and over-passing.

Additionally, replays showed that Bouchard might have been slashed while he was trying to chase down the puck. If he was, it would have made it even more difficult for the defenseman to recover.

After the game, fans wanted someone to blame. Some pointed at Bouchard, and others at goaltender Stuart Skinner, who also struggled.

What did you think of the play?

