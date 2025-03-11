Exact Offer to Brad Marchand from Bruins Revealed

According to the crew from the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast — who admittedly were called out by Rasmus Dahlin for a false report about his status with the Buffalo Sabres — the details of the contract talks between the Boston Bruins and Brad Marchand have been revealed.

Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney both discussed the talks on their recent show. Apparently, Marchand wanted $7.5 million, and the Bruins were willing to offer as much as $6.3 million per season. When Marchand called for a meeting with GM Don Sweeney and said he would meet them halfway, the Bruins told him no and traded him.

Bissonnette said the Bruins offered him “exactly what he’s making now for three years.” Marchand had a meeting after that offer and said, “I love it here. I’ve been a Bruin my entire career…” That didn’t seem to sway Sweeney, and the Bruins wouldn’t come up to the level being paid to Elias Lindholm. As a result, the team was willing to trade Marchand for something they wouldn’t see a return for five or six seasons.

The Bruins Were Sending a Message to Marchand

The organization’s willingness to send a loyal Marchand away for a 2028 conditional draft pick that won’t make a dent until 2030, if at all, sends a message. The Bruins were moving on, and it wasn’t about the money. They had drawn a line in the sand, and as unreasonable as some fans seem to think that line was, they wouldn’t move it.

Brad Marchand trade deadline news Bruins

As for why, that much isn’t clear. Did something happen here to sour the Bruins on Marchand? Did they resent the fact he was trying to force more money out of them just because he’d felt potentially underpaid for several seasons before this? Did it have to do with previous run-ins with coaches or other incidences that the Bruins decided to move on from?

All of it is speculative, but it seems strange the Bruins would take such a low return in trade while not paying what feels like a reasonable amount to Marchand, given his impact and production.

