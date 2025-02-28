Canadiens’ Kirby Dach Out for the Season Following Knee Surgery

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that forward Kirby Dach will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season after undergoing successful surgery on his right knee. Dr. Thierry Pauyo performed the procedure in Montreal, and Dach is expected to be ready for the start of next season.

L’attaquant Kirby Dach a subi une opération au genou droit. L'opération a été réalisée avec succès par le Dr Thierry Pauyo à Montréal et une guérison complète est attendue avant le début de la prochaine saison.



Forward Kirby Dach underwent successful surgery to his right knee.… pic.twitter.com/BRiYQRfpWb — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 28, 2025

Dach, 23, concludes his season with 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points in 57 games. The Habs are trying to remain positive, but this latest injury raises concerns about his long-term durability. The number of injuries he’s had is concerning. Marco D’Amico of RGMedia writes, “This is the second surgery on the same knee for Kirby Dach in a matter of 16 months (although no confirmation that it’s the same surgery/procedure as last season).”

Last season, he suffered ACL and MCL tears just two games into the year, forcing him out for nearly a full season. It was a huge setback in the Canadiens’ plans to have a healthy Dach and try to make a playoff push. This season, as the team is working to stay in the race, Dach is out again.

Dach’s injury struggles date back even further, as he missed much of the 2020-21 NHL season due to a wrist injury sustained during the World Junior Championships. It was likely one of the reasons the Chicago Blackhawks were ultimately comfortable moving on from what was then considered a serious prospect with a high ceiling.

Kirby Dach Canadiens

What Now for the Canadiens After Losing Dach?

The Canadiens, currently outside the playoff picture, will have to figure out if they can stay in the hunt without one of their key forwards. If they can, who will they add to replace him? They may elect not to, given that the team isn’t considered a Stanley Cup threat.

Next: Prices on Centers Affecting Scott Laughton Trade Talks for Flyers