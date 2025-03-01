Capitals Prioritizing Chemistry Over Additions at Trade Deadline

As the NHL trade deadline approaches, the Washington Capitals are in a slightly different spot than other contenders. While the Caps want to ice the best team possible, there’s a thought that the best version of the team might be the one they have today. More specifically, while they could upgrade, the team appears hesitant to make any major moves that could disrupt the chemistry they’ve built, making them favorites for the Stanley Cup.

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Capitals are likely to target a depth forward but are expected to avoid a significant shake-up. He writes, “…one thing the Caps have learned over the years is not to overextend themselves at the trade deadline.”

In previous years, Washington went “all-in” and it backfired. This season, their priority is maintaining the strong locker-room and, at best, rewarding the players that are there with a little extra something.

Elliotte Friedman said something similar in his latest 32 Thoughts report. He compared Washington’s situation to that of the Winnipeg Jets. Both teams have built their success around strong team chemistry, making them teams who can and maybe should add but are reluctant to.

Capitals Already Getting Deadline Additions

In a way, the Capitals will already be adding to their strong roster. Sonny Milano is expected to return from injury soon and top prospect Ryan Leonard may join the NHL roster after his college season.

Leonard, a 2023 first-round pick and World Junior gold medalist, is said to be the kind of player that will “drive opponents nuts.” That sounds like the ideal kind of trade deadline add-on and playoff option.

The Capitals may explore trade options over the next seven days, but if they add, it likely won’t be a big splash they make. Their main focus remains on preserving the chemistry and accentuating what’s already on the roster.

