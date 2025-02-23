Blockbuster Trade Proposal: Sabres, Ducks Swap Zegras, Byram

In an intriguing one-for-one trade scenario, the Buffalo Sabres and Anaheim Ducks swap forward Trevor Zegras for defenseman Bowen Byram. This move would significantly impact both franchises, addressing key roster needs while potentially reshaping the future of their cores.

What Would Buffalo Get Out of Zegras?

The Sabres are still searching for a way out of their decade-long rebuild. The team has stockpiled young talent but still remains outside of the playoff picture. While their defensive core looks promising on paper, with Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power, and Mattias Samuelsson, Buffalo still struggles offensively. Picking up someone like Zegras would provide the squad with a dynamic playmaker to complement forwards Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, and JJ Peterka.

Trevor Zegras trade talk Sabres Ducks

Zegras, 23, is a fast-paced, creative forward who thrives on generating highlight reel plays. He has proven himself a reliable forward, posting back-to-back 60-point seasons before encountering injuries in the 2023-24 season. While some question his defensive game, Buffalo has the structure in place to allow him to succeed. Making him a second-line center/winger will do nothing but benefit the team and Zegras.

Why Would Anaheim Even Consider Trading Zegras

At first glance, moving Zegras may seem absurd for the Ducks. However, when taking a closer look, it makes sense, as the Ducks’ forward core is already overflowing with young talent like Leo Carlsson, Mason McTavish, and Cutter Gauthier. Given that they’re younger and more reliable than Zegras, he may be pushed out of the lineup and lose his potential. With their offense taking shape, the team would next look to improve their defense.

Byram, 23, has struggled with injuries in the past but has solidified himself as one of the league’s most promising young defensemen. Byram currently has 29 points in 55 games, consisting of seven goals and 22 assists with a plus/minus of +11. If he brings this type of playstyle to Anaheim, he will surely benefit the team. He’d be the ideal linemate for Pavel Mintyukov or Olen Zellweger and give the Ducks a dynamic top-four defense for many years.

Despite Trade Value, This Trade Makes Sense

Both players are in or near their expiring contract years. Additionally, both teams are in cap compliance to allow the addition of either player to their franchise. Given that both squads are interested in each other’s players, it may be likely we will see a trade. While there is no sign that either franchise is looking to swap players, it’s an intriguing “what-if” scenario—one that could improve both franchises’ futures.

