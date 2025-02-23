Fans Confused as Oilers Scramble Lineup vs. Capitals

Panic appears to be setting in for the Edmonton Oilers as they adjust their lineup following an embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. With Connor McDavid back from the 4 Nations and trying to find his groove inside an Oilers system that is likely quite different from Team Canada’s, the Oilers are scrambling to find effective line combinations ahead of their matchup against the Washington Capitals.

Bob Stauffer shared the Oilers’ projected lines, revealing some questionable decisions.

McDavid was put on a top line with two bottom-six forwards in Kasperi Kapanen (who was a scratch on Saturday) and Vasily Podkolzin (who was invisible against Philadelphia).

Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry make up two-thirds of the second line. They’ll have rookie Matt Savoie with them. Savoie had a good game, but putting a slower Perry on that line seems like an intriguing choice.

Notably, Zach Hyman—who was once considered McDavid’s best winger—has been separated from him and moved all the way down to the third line. It is a move that has raised eyebrows given their chemistry and some are wondering if this was a message by the coach. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is also on that line, as is the inconsistent Viktor Arvidsson.

Finally, Jeff Skinner’s role continues to be unclear. If the Oilers aren’t committed to giving Skinner top-six minutes, his fit on the roster is being questioned. He’s on the fourth line with Adam Henrique and Connor Brown.

McDavid and Kapanen Oilers

Feels Like the Wrong Team for the Oilers to Experiment Against

Goaltender Calvin Pickard will get the start against the Capitals, which isn’t a shock given that it’s a back-to-back game. But, with Washington leading the league and Edmonton struggling for consistency, the Oilers’ decision to go away from proven pairings is fascinating.

The team needs to find answers fast. If the panic-driven lineup changes don’t work, how the Oilers react just a few days from the trade deadline could become a story.

