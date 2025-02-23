Boston Bruins
Bruins News and Rumors: Lindholm, McAvoy, Marchand
In a Boston Bruins news and rumors report, there are updates on Hampus Lindholm, Charlie McAvoy, and Brad Marchand.
There is plenty of news coming out of the Boston Bruins organization this weekend. Key injuries to defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy have put a strain on their blue line, while contract negotiations with captain Brad Marchand continue to generate buzz. Meanwhile, general manager Don Sweeney is weighing his options ahead of March 7, suggesting he’ll take a more cautious approach to the trade deadline.
As the Bruins battle to stay in the playoff hunt, what happens over the next few days could drastically impact what they do ahead of March 7.
Hampus Lindholm Likely Out for the Season
The Bruins’ blue line took a major hit as defenseman Hampus Lindholm is unlikely to return this season. Lindholm suffered a fractured patella tendon earlier in the year and is set for follow-up surgery.
It doesn’t sound like Lindholm’s injury is changing how the Bruins approach the deadline in respect to their blue line. Even though cap space opens up with Lindholm’s cap hit out of the way, Don Sweeney said, “I don’t think we’re going to be overly aggressive.”
Charlie McAvoy’s Uncertain Timeline
Star defenseman Charlie McAvoy remains sidelined with a shoulder infection sustained during the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. The early diagnosis was that he would miss at least a few weeks. With no clear timetable for his return, Boston’s defense corps is under immense strain as the team fights to hold onto a playoff spot.
How they win enough without Lindholm and McAvoy is anyone’s guess.
Brad Marchand Nearing Extension?
Contract talks between the Bruins and captain Brad Marchand are reportedly progressing. According to Ty Anderson, the two sides continue to talk, despite trade rumors surrounding the forward.
If the Bruins decide to sell off pieces at the deadline, where the 36-year-old fits long-term will be an interesting storyline to follow. Marchand remains a vital part of Boston’s leadership and core, but he might not make sense if they choose to do a full retool.
Don Sweeney’s Trade Deadline Approach
Sweeney said many times in his media conference that he plans on taking a conservative approach to the trade deadline. That makes it sound like he’s aware that, even if the Bruins get in, they aren’t competing for the Stanley Cup.
How many pieces the team sells off and who generates interest in the next two weeks is going to be a big part of this season’s NHL Trade Deadline.
