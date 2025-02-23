Calgary Flames
Calgary Flames Face Pivotal Stretch of Games Ahead
The next two weeks are extremely important for the Calgary Flames. They could determine whether or not they are playoff-bound.
The Calgary Flames must look to turn things around after the break. Their playoff hopes have dwindled after they lost three straight games during their slump. The upcoming schedule will not make things any easier. A six-game road trip through some tough matchups will be key to winning. If this road trip does not go well, Craig Conroy will have some interesting decisions to make as the trade deadline looms.
The Next Two Weeks are Crucial
Depending on how the first couple of weeks after the break go, the Calgary Flames could be in a make-or-break situation. They could continue to battle for a playoff spot, or their hopes could fall drastically.
Dustin Wolf has been the star of the Flames this season, but his lack of goal support can make it extremely tough to find wins. The offense needs to step it up for the Flames moving forward, as they currently sit as one of the lowest-scoring teams in the league. Their upcoming dreaded six-game road trip includes the Washington Capitals, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, and Dallas Stars.
Consistency will be key on this road trip because the Flames cannot afford to go on any more long-losing streaks. Expect Dustin Wolf to have a heavy workload out of the break.
Secondary Scoring Is Needed
The Calgary Flames’ newest faces have fit in well on their new team. Morgan Frost has been a good addition to the lineup. He was the middle-six forward this team desperately needed. Joel Farabee has not made as quick of an impact as Morgan Frost, but he still provides good depth to the lineup. Depth scoring will be significantly important for the Calgary Flames over the next two weeks.
Some forwards on the Flames will need to increase their production for this team to succeed. Yegor Sharangovich, Mikael Backlund, and Martin Pospisil need a more offensive stretch in the second half of the season. These players specifically need to step it up because the Calgary Flames do not rely on any particular scorers. This pivotal stretch will most likely be a key factor in determining their playoff chances.
The Flames are set to take on the San Jose Sharks tonight.
Up Next: Winnipeg Jets Extend Vladislav Namestnikov, Shift Focus to Ehlers
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 minutes ago
Calgary Flames Face Pivotal Stretch of Games Ahead
The next two weeks are extremely important for the Calgary Flames. They could determine...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 19 minutes ago
Blockbuster Trade Proposal: Sabres, Ducks Swap Zegras, Byram
Explore the latest trade scenario involving the Buffalo Sabres and Anaheim Ducks, featuring Trevor...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 44 minutes ago
Ovechkin Closes in on Gretzky’s Record with Hat Trick vs. Oilers
Alex Ovechkin scored a hat trick on Sunday as the Washington Capitals stomped the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Fans Confused as Oilers Scramble Lineup vs. Capitals
Fans were reacting to the announcement of the lines for the Edmonton Oilers versus...
-
Boston Bruins/ 4 hours ago
Bruins News and Rumors: Lindholm, McAvoy, Marchand
In a Boston Bruins news and rumors report, there are updates on Hampus Lindholm,...
-
Featured/ 4 hours ago
The Good, Bad & Ugly in Maple Leafs’ 6-3 Win Over Canes
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6–3. What were the...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 5 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Rantanen, Tkachuk, Schenns
Today's NHL weekend rumors report includes Rantanen contract and trade talk, a Matthew Tkachuk...
-
Calgary Flames/ 16 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Flames, Oilers, Jets, Hurricanes
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 22: The Jets re-signed Namestnikov, Bouchard contract talk, Rantanen trade...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 19 hours ago
Hurricanes Make Big Offer to Mikko Rantanen, Await Response
The Carolina Hurricanes have made a big offer to Mikko Rantanen and are awaiting...
-
Calgary Flames/ 20 hours ago
3 Trade Deadline Candidates for the Calgary Flames
Explore the current state of the Calgary Flames and discover which players are most...