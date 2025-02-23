Calgary Flames Face Pivotal Stretch of Games Ahead

The Calgary Flames must look to turn things around after the break. Their playoff hopes have dwindled after they lost three straight games during their slump. The upcoming schedule will not make things any easier. A six-game road trip through some tough matchups will be key to winning. If this road trip does not go well, Craig Conroy will have some interesting decisions to make as the trade deadline looms.

The Next Two Weeks are Crucial

Depending on how the first couple of weeks after the break go, the Calgary Flames could be in a make-or-break situation. They could continue to battle for a playoff spot, or their hopes could fall drastically.

Dustin Wolf has been the star of the Flames this season, but his lack of goal support can make it extremely tough to find wins. The offense needs to step it up for the Flames moving forward, as they currently sit as one of the lowest-scoring teams in the league. Their upcoming dreaded six-game road trip includes the Washington Capitals, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, and Dallas Stars.

Consistency will be key on this road trip because the Flames cannot afford to go on any more long-losing streaks. Expect Dustin Wolf to have a heavy workload out of the break.

Dustin Wolf will be important for the Flames down the stretch

Secondary Scoring Is Needed

The Calgary Flames’ newest faces have fit in well on their new team. Morgan Frost has been a good addition to the lineup. He was the middle-six forward this team desperately needed. Joel Farabee has not made as quick of an impact as Morgan Frost, but he still provides good depth to the lineup. Depth scoring will be significantly important for the Calgary Flames over the next two weeks.

Some forwards on the Flames will need to increase their production for this team to succeed. Yegor Sharangovich, Mikael Backlund, and Martin Pospisil need a more offensive stretch in the second half of the season. These players specifically need to step it up because the Calgary Flames do not rely on any particular scorers. This pivotal stretch will most likely be a key factor in determining their playoff chances.

The Flames are set to take on the San Jose Sharks tonight.

