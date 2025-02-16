Connor Hellebuyck: Quietly Amazing for Team USA

Surprisingly, although there’s been a lot of talk about Team USA’s dominance during the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Winnipeg Jets Connor Hellebuyck has not been part of the conversation. That’s at least true, based on what I’ve been reading. Hellebuyck’s been simply unbeatable in the crease for Team USA at the 4 Nations, and no one seems to be talking about it. He’s been putting up a solid show in the crease, helping lead Team USA to a championship game berth in Boston.

In Two Games, Hellebuyck Has Given Up Only Two Goals

In Team USA’s recent 3-1 win over Team Canada, the Jets Hellebuyck made 25 saves, with the only goal getting past him being a gorgeous backhand shot from Connor McDavid. When McDavid’s flying, there’s not much any goalie can do. However, despite that single goal, Hellebuyck was sharp and made huge stops against Canada’s top shooters. He kept his team in control of the game. He’s been a primary reason the U.S. has topped the standings with six points, guaranteeing them a spot in the finals.

The performance before that? Hellebuyck was lights out in a 6-1 win over Team Finland, making 20 saves and shaking off an early goal that barely fluttered past him. Once that happened, he didn’t let anything else get past him. Both games were vintage Hellebuyck. He was calm, collected, and dominant between the pipes. He’s been the tournament’s best goalie so far.

Connor Hellebuyck believes he’s getting better every season.

Can Hellebuyck Do It Again Against Team Sweden on Monday?

What’s next for Hellebuyck? On Monday, Team USA faces off against Team Sweden. The Swedes need a ton of luck to get into the final on Thursday. And Jets fans can be sure that Hellebuyck will be back in the net unless something goes completely wrong. Given his current form, it’s hard to imagine anyone else getting the call. After this tournament, he’ll return to the Jets, where his solid play should carry into the NHL season.

Keep an eye on Hellebuyck as the tournament heads into its final games. Although he seems not to be given much ink in the media, if he puts up a couple more great games, there’s a chance he’ll be the 4 Nations MVP.

Don’t bet against it.

