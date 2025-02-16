Trade Buzz Continues to Surround Islanders and Brock Nelson

As the 4 Nations Tournament goes on and the 2024-25 NHL trade deadline nears, the trade buzz surrounding New York Islanders center Brock Nelson refuses to go away. Michael Russo of The Athletic recently reported that Nelson’s situation was a hot topic during the 4 Nations Media Day, stirring up speculation even more when Nelson just wants all the talk to simmer down.

Part of the issue is that Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello never tips his hand, leaving media and fans to wonder and ask questions.

Where are Things At Between Brock Nelson and the Islanders?

Nelson, 32, has been an important part of the Islanders roster since 2013. Drafted 30th overall in 2010, he has developed into one of the most reliable two-way centers in the league. He’s a consistent scorer and experienced leader, both attributes that make him an attractive asset for any team looking to increase its playoff chances. He is also a pending unrestricted free agent who is going to be well-paid based on the fact he’s a lock for between 25 and 35 goals every season.

Brock Nelson Islanders trade talk

Reports indicate that Nelson prefers to remain with the Islanders and would like to sign an extension before the deadline. Unfortunately, Lamoriello is often frugal when it comes to what he’s willing to give out. Big money on lengthy contracts doesn’t come easily for aging veterans.

Can the Islanders Afford to Let Nelson Walk?

Considering Nelson wants to stay, the organization must be trying to answer two questions. First, are they willing to meet his request? Second, if they aren’t, can they afford to let Nelson leave without receiving assets in return? Lamoriello has been known to let key players walk in free agency rather than trading them prematurely.

Nelson’s current contract carries a cap hit of $6 million, a reasonable number given his consistent offensive production. Even if he were to get a raise, with a rising salary cap, anything close seems fair.

Teams in the Mix on Nelson: Colorado, New Jersey, and Toronto

Should the Islanders entertain trade offers for Nelson, several teams could emerge as serious contenders for his services. According to Russo, three teams stand out as potential landing spots: the Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche have been looking for a center for a few seasons. Nathan MacKinnon is a star and one of the best centers in the league, but Casey Middlestadt might not be the solution they were looking for behind him. Adding a player like Nelson could provide them with a reliable second-line option.

Potential trade return: The Islanders could ask for a package including a young forward or a high draft pick to bolster their future.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils have been aggressively pursuing upgrades at center, and Nelson would provide the kind of veteran presence they need behind Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. Hischier is currently out with an injury and the Devils are reportedly ready to go all in on this playoff run. New Jersey has a deep prospect pool and could afford to part with a young asset in exchange for a proven top-six forward.

Potential trade return: The Devils could offer a package including young defenseman Simon Nemec, depending on how steep the asking price is.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto has long been rumored to be in the market for a legitimate second-line center to complement Auston Matthews. While John Tavares remains a key contributor, adding Nelson would give the Maple Leafs an extra scoring punch for their playoff push. His ability to play in all situations would make him a valuable addition to a team that has struggled with depth scoring in recent postseasons.

Potential trade return: The Leafs could package a deal involving prospects like Easton Cowan or Fraser Minten, along with a draft pick, to entice the Islanders.

Does All the Trade Buzz Lead to Nelson Getting Moved?

At this point, the answer remains uncertain. The Islanders’ current standing in the playoff race will likely determine the direction Lamoriello chooses to take. If the team remains in the mix, he may opt to keep Nelson as an “own rental” and revisit extension talks in the offseason. However, if the team struggles leading up to the deadline, expect the Nelson trade talk to pick up.

Nelson says his top priority is winning. It likely trumps his loyalty to the Islanders. If he feels the team is not in a position to compete for a Stanley Cup in the coming years, he may let the team know he’ll be exploring his options in the summer, which could motivate a trade.

Considering the big trades that have already gone down this season, Nelson’s situation is shaping up to be one of the biggest storylines to watch. It wouldn’t be surprising if this saga continues right up until the final hours of the deadline.

Next: Legend Felt Canucks Failed to Handle Pettersson and Miller Drama