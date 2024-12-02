The Calgary Flames’ Andrei Kuzmenko is having another rough stretch this season. As he did during a prolonged battle in Vancouver, he is once again struggling to live up to expectations and leaving fans and coaches frustrated. Once seen as a dynamic forward with significant scoring upside, Kuzmenko’s NHL journey has become inconsistent, with his effort and impact now called into question. Despite receiving substantial power-play minutes, he has gone nine games without registering a point and has failed to produce at 5-on-5.

Critics have labeled him one of the Flames’ biggest disappointments this season. As his contract expires at the end of the year, rumors about his future are swirling. However, one potential path seems increasingly likely: a return to the KHL.

Kuzmenko Was a Dominant Force in the KHL

Before coming to the NHL, Kuzmenko was one of the KHL’s brightest stars. His tenure with CSKA Moscow and SKA St. Petersburg showcased his skill, creativity, and offensive dominance. During his final KHL season in 2021-22, he tallied 20 goals and 33 assists in just 45 games, finishing among the league’s top scorers. He added 14 points in 16 playoff games, solidifying his reputation as a game-changer and earning interest from NHL teams.

From his breakout season with CSKA Moscow in 2017-18, where he scored 13 goals and contributed 12 assists, to his 53-point season with SKA St. Petersburg in 2021-22, Kuzmenko proved his ability to deliver under pressure. His performances in the KHL playoffs further cemented his status as one of the league’s premier talents. If Kuzmenko does return to Russia, the KHL will welcome back a proven star.

Andrei Kuzmenko of the Flames.

Kuzmenko Could Follow the Path of Other Russians

Kuzmenko wouldn’t be the first Russian player to leave the NHL for a return to the KHL. Many prominent players have taken similar paths, finding personal and professional fulfillment back home. Three former great NHL players stand out. First, Ilya Kovalchuk left the NHL at the height of his career in 2013 to join SKA St. Petersburg, where he won multiple championships and dominated the league. Kovalchuk had a solid NHL career and played for several teams. With the Atlanta Thrashers, he won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy in 2004 (shared with Jarome Iginla and Rick Nash) as the NHL’s top goal-scorer.

Second, Alexander Radulov returned to Russia after early NHL struggles and became a KHL superstar before making a successful NHL comeback. He eventually returned to the KHL in 2022. He had stints with three different NHL teams, but most of his success came with the Dallas Stars, where he helped them reach the Stanley Cup Final.

Evgeny Kuznetsov recently went back after leaving the Washington Capitals and following a short stint with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Finally, Pavel Datsyuk, after an illustrious NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings, finished his playing days in the KHL, where he maintained his elite playmaking and leadership.

For players like these, the KHL offers competitive hockey, high salaries, and a chance to be closer to family and cultural roots. Former NHL players often command premium contracts in the KHL due to their international experience, making the league an attractive destination for stars looking to rejuvenate their careers.

What’s Next for Kuzmenko?

As the Flames’ season unfolds, Kuzmenko’s future remains uncertain. If his struggles continue, the Flames are unlikely to re-sign him. If the Flames don’t make the playoffs, watch for him to be moved at the trade deadline. However, even then, his trade value might plummet. Returning to the KHL would allow Kuzmenko to reset his career and regain his confidence in a familiar setting where he thrived.

While his time in the NHL has been a mixed bag, Kuzmenko’s skills and accomplishments in the KHL ensure he will be welcomed back as a marquee player. For the once-promising rookie star of the Vancouver Canucks, a move back to Russia might be the best path forward.

