Kuzmenko’s History Hints Bold Move by Flames Might Backfire

The Calgary Flames’ Andrei Kuzmenko is facing mounting criticism for his lackluster performance this season. The streaky forward is in a funk and Kuzmenko has struggled to make an impact, leaving fans and insiders questioning his effort and fit on the team. Already in the rumor mill because of his contract ending this season, questions are now surfacing as to whether he’s even tradeable and if the Flames wanted to recoup assets for him at the NHL Trade Deadline, could they?

Something needs to wake Kuzmenko up. Despite playing significant minutes on the power play, he has gone nine games without registering a single point. He has also been largely ineffective at 5-on-5 play, failing to capitalize on his opportunities in the top nine. Some have labeled him the team’s biggest disappointment this season, citing his inability to produce despite his evident talent.

These aren’t exactly selling features if your name is Craig Conroy and your job as GM of the Flames is to improve your team and move short-term assets for long-term help.

Is It Time To Scratch Kuzmenko? Did Tocchet Have It Right?

As was often the case before his exit from Vancouver, critics suggest it might be time for Kuzmenko to sit as a healthy scratch. His lack of work ethic and tendency to play a perimeter game have drawn ire, with some calling for his roster spot to be given to prospects from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.

Andrei Kuzmenko could be a possible forward the Flames try to trade

Adding to the team’s woes, veterans like Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau have also faced scrutiny for failing to lead by example. Their play may all be linked as it tends to be that when one key forward is struggling, others struggle too. The line of Kuzmenko, Kadri, and Martin Pospisil rank last in trios on the Flames for forwards in expected goals.

Flames GM Craig Conroy may need to explore drastic roster moves, whether through trades, buyouts, or lineup shakeups, to salvage the season. First, he might want to consider sitting Kuzmenko. The only downside is that history shows doing so doesn’t necessarily wake him up.

And, if it doesn’t the Flames will really have a hard time trading him.

