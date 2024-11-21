NHL Trade Talk Daily Report: Knies, Sweeney, Zadorov & Ekholm

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Report for November 21, Jim Parsons covers some of the most notable discussions surrounding trades and injuries in the league. The day’s key topics include the debate over Matthew Knies‘ recent hit, potential trades involving the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers, and some potential surprises on the trade front.

The Zach Whitecloud & Matthew Knies Hit Debate

One of the major talking points was Zach Whitecloud’s hit on Matthew Knies during a recent Toronto Maple Leafs game. The play raised questions about whether it was a clean check or a suspendable hit. Some believe the hit was similar to Ryan Reaves’ hit on Darnell Nurse. Others argue it was a perfectly executed body check.

What complicates matters further is that Knies did not return for the third period. Although head coach Craig Berube mentioned an upper-body issue, it remains unclear whether Knies will miss more time. The debate surrounding this hit continues, with fans and analysts trying to gauge whether the hit warrants a suspension.

Are Changes Coming for the Boston Bruins?

The situation is heating up in Boston, with the Bruins struggling to find their rhythm. Head coach Jim Montgomery has suggested that Joe Sacco take over as interim head coach to try to turn things around. However, GM Don Sweeney clarified that Sacco needs to spark a change in the team’s fortunes. If not, significant moves could be made.

While the Bruins aren’t far out of a playoff spot, with just a few points separating them from a wild card position, Sweeney’s comments have sparked speculation that trades could be imminent. One player mentioned in discussions was Nikita Zadorov, who could potentially be sent back to the Vancouver Canucks, a theory floated in Elliotte Friedman’s “32 Thoughts” column. Fans are closely monitoring what the team might do in the coming weeks.

Oilers Trade Talk: Potential Surprise Moves

Finally, the Edmonton Oilers are actively involved in trade talks. The team has been performing better than expected, considering its rocky start to the season. Bob Stauffer from Oilers Now suggested that while the team’s blue line remains an area of focus, a surprise trade could be in the works. Something unexpected and off the radar could happen.

Mattias Ekholm of the Oilers

Stauffer’s comments help us recall the Oilers’ acquisition of Matias Ekholm a couple of years ago. The deal came out of nowhere but proved instrumental for the team. While it’s unclear what this potential trade might involve, it’s clear the Oilers are working the phones. They are looking to bolster their roster ahead of the trade deadline.

The Oilers play Thursday night against the Minnesota Wild. Zach Hyman, Darnell Nurse, and Viktor Arvidsson are all out. Kasperi Kapanen makes his debut.

NHL Trade Talk Daily Bottom Line: Trade Activity on the Horizon

With these discussions surrounding Matthew Knies’ injury, the Bruins’ internal turmoil, and the Oilers’ ongoing trade efforts, it’s clear that the NHL trade market is starting to heat up. While none of these situations are guaranteed to lead to immediate moves, the underlying uncertainty creates plenty of intrigue. For fans, this could signal a shift in the standings or the beginning of significant player changes. Keep an eye on the next few weeks as teams adjust their rosters and trade rumors swirl.

