The Edmonton Oilers will be without key players Darnell Nurse, Zach Hyman and Viktor Arvidsson for tonight’s matchup against the Minnesota Wild. Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that Hyman is expected to miss 4-7 days due to injury. Arvidsson, who also sat out the last few games is not anticipated to return tonight or for Saturday’s contest either.
Meanwhile, Darnell Nurse participated in the morning skate but didn’t take regular reps, making his availability for tonight unlikely. Despite these absences, the Oilers have adjusted their lineup, with new acquisition Kasperi Kapanen set to make his debut. Kapanen is slated to skate on the second line alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and James Skinner, stepping in for Hyman in the top six.
The Oilers’ morning skate revealed a restructured lineup:
- First Line: Vasily Podkolzin-Connor McDavid-Leon Draisaitl
- Second Line: Jeff Skinner-Ryan Nugent-Hopkins-Kasperi Kapanen
- Third Line: Mattias Janmark-Adam Henrique-Connor Brown
- Fourth Line: Drake Caggiula-Derek Ryan-Corey Perry
- Defense Pairings: Mattias Ekholm-Evan Bouchard, Brett Kulak-Troy Stecher, Travis Dermott-Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner will start in goal, with Calvin Pickard serving as the backup.
As the Oilers navigate these injuries, Kapanen’s debut should be fun for fans. The team is hoping his speed helps and that he can find a bit of his old game when he was with the Toronto Maple Leafs several seasons ago. Acquired to bolster depth, he’ll be under the spotlight to see how he complements the dynamic playmakers on his line.
Kasperi Kapanen will debut on the #Oilers second line against Minnesota in the absence of Zach Hyman & Viktor Arvidsson. View the #Oilers projected lineup ⤵️https://t.co/Qr4i6tX9Zt— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 21, 2024
Meanwhile, Edmonton’s depth will be tested as they face critical games without three key players.
Next: The Good, Bad & Ugly: Maple Leafs Shut Out Golden Knights 3-0
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 hours ago
Was Signing Elias Lindholm a Mistake by the Bruins?
Elias Lindholm has had a rough start with the Boston Bruins. Will he turn...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
The Future for the Maple Leafs and Rising Star Fraser Minten
Fraser Minten started the season off slowly with an injury. However, after one Maple...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Injury Update on Hyman: Oilers Also Without Arvidsson and Nurse
The Edmonton Oilers will be without three key players on Thursday night as Darnell...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 7 hours ago
Hurricanes Goalie Trade Options with Frederik Andersen Injured
With Frederik Andersen out due to injury, what are the options for the Carolina...
-
NHL News/ 7 hours ago
The Good, Bad & Ugly: Maple Leafs Shut Out Golden Knights 3-0
Last night the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3–0. What were...
-
Boston Bruins/ 8 hours ago
Bruins Might Attempt to Trigger Team with a Trade [Report]
The Boston Bruins will give coach Joe Sacco time to turn things around, but...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 8 hours ago
Jonathan Toews Offers Health Update After Years Away from NHL
Jonathan Toews provides his health update after years away from the NHL. What's next...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 hours ago
Insider Hints Oilers To Pull Off Unexpected, Off-The-Radar Trade
One trusted NHL insider — at least when it comes to the Edmonton Oilers...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Dustin Wolf Is Emerging as a Goalie Star for the Flames
The Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf is emerging as a star. Can Wolf's play...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Montgomery’s Big Contract Gamble Failed Before Firing
Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney revealed today that he talked about a contract extension...