NHL Tampering Crackdown Could Pose Stumbling Block for Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have positioned themselves as a desirable destination for players seeking a deep playoff run. GM Stan Bowman recently highlighted this when he revealed on Oilers Now that several player agents had approached him, expressing their clients’ interest in joining the team. However, this apparent advantage could become a potential stumbling block with the NHL’s increased focus on tampering.

Bowman noted:

“I’ve had several agents call me and tell me their players want to come to Edmonton. Agents I’ve talked to say we have to give our list of the few places we can play, and Edmonton is on that list now.”

This statement, while intended to highlight Edmonton’s growing appeal, occupies a gray area regarding what is permissible under NHL rules. On the surface, if a player agent reaches out to the Oilers and informs Bowman that their client is willing to waive a no-trade clause, it likely doesn’t constitute tampering—provided Bowman refrains from responding. Anything more than that, and there could be questions from the league.

Typically, an agent needs permission from their client’s current team to initiate discussions with other franchises. However, if an agent merely conveys interest, indicating that their player would welcome a move to Edmonton, it may fall within acceptable boundaries. The issue arises if Bowman were to reciprocate the interest by expressing that the Oilers are also keen on acquiring the player, as this could cross the line into tampering.

Obviously, there would be no reason for Bowman to ask the agent about what the other team is looking for, but what if he were to ask about shift expectations or a possible extension if the Oilers were to make a trade? Where is the line and at what point would Bowman be crossing it?

Bowman Might Want to Keep News of Those Conversations Private

Intriguingly, the NHL is cracking down on teams and players, and comments like the ones Bowman made on Oilers Now probably haven’t helped.

The league is ramping up efforts to enforce tampering rules, which prohibit direct or indirect negotiations with players under contract with other teams. Although Bowman did not say these conversations involved formal agreements or negotiations, even casual exchanges between agents and teams should be approached with caution.

When asked if what Bowman revealed could be problematic, one source we spoke to said, “No that’s a general conversation. They don’t want teams and agents agreeing to free-agent deals before July 1. Last year most of the deals were done way before.” But, when we asked if a player agent could talk with a team about their clients before the trade deadline or free agency, they also said, “No, that’s exactly what they’re talking about trying to eliminate.”

Obviously, this is a slippery slope.

Could This Impact the Oilers Deadline Strategy?

Bowman flat-out said that one of Edmonton’s advantages in recent years has been its ability to attract talent motivated by a legitimate chance to contend for the Stanley Cup. Bowman’s comments were intended to demonstrate the team’s improved reputation, but if the NHL perceives this as a red flag, it could provide a bit of a hurdle in the Oilers’ strategy of capitalizing on midseason opportunities.

Elliotte Friedman on Hockey Night in Canada, recently addressed the NHL’s intent to eliminate even indirect forms of tampering, stating that the league aims to prevent any pre-free-agency discussions between teams and player agents. He didn’t talk much about the trade deadline and how the league views conversations between agents and teams. Still, GMs should be aware the league is watching.

If these rules are applied strictly, Edmonton’s ability to navigate trade and free agency discussions could be hindered. This goes for any team that looks attractive at the deadline because they’re contenders.

A Cloud Over the Playoff Push

The NHL’s tampering rules are designed to even the playing field. Penalties for violations can include fines, loss of draft picks, or other disciplinary actions. While unsolicited calls from agents may not constitute tampering outright, any misstep in handling such communications could lead to consequences.

For a team as ambitious as Edmonton, Bowman will need to navigate things carefully if he’s taking calls and listening as agents pitch their clients. If the team that employs that player has been permitted to seek a trade, that’s one thing. If they haven’t, someone like Bowman should only say so much.

It’s hard to prove anything and the NHL knows it, but if GMs are willing to publicly talk about how often agents are calling, it seems logical to assume the league will know where to look first.

