Game 5: Oilers’ Knoblauch Remains Unafraid of Lineup Changes

As the Edmonton Oilers gear up for a critical Game 5 against the Dallas Stars, head coach Kris Knoblauch appears to have made another subtle lineup change. It looks like Derek Ryan is out and Sam Carrick is back in and based on observations from the morning skate and Knoblauch’s pre-game comments. This isn’t the notable roster juggling the coach did ahead of Game 4, but another game after a winning performance to tie the series shows he’s not afraid to change things up.

Assessing Knoblauch’s Changes: Right Moves or Risky Gambles?

If the morning skate tells us anything, Philip Broberg, who played his first game of this postseason, remains in and Vincent Desharnais remains out. Known for his skating ability and high ceiling, Broberg’s inclusion offered a speed upgrade on defense. With Chris Tanev an unknown for tonight, that speed could come in handy against a slower, older, and more depleted Stars’ blue line.

His lack of playoff experience didn’t seem to be a factor in Game 4 and he played fairly well when called upon. Some might have called it a risk to throw him into the fire of the Western Conference Final in what some called a must-win gam, but it worked.

Ryan McLeod, one of the speediest players on the Oilers roster, had a lackluster playoff run until he scored the first goal in Game 4. Scratched in Game 3, his return to the lineup indicated a strategic move by Knoblauch to inject much-needed speed and energy. That worked too.

Kris Knoblauch Oilers coach

Corey Perry brings a wealth of experience and a knack for playing in big games. Although he was benched in the latter games against Vancouver and hadn’t seen the ice against Dallas until the last game, Perry’s inclusion added leadership, grit and patience when the Oilers went down early.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch has shown a willingness to make bold moves, which is somewhat atypical for a rookie coach in the playoffs. His readiness to shake up the lineup reflects his lack of fear of making the wrong call. He did so in the series with the Canucks when he went to Calvin Pickard and it worked. Calling upon some fresh faces might pay off in Game 4.

Another Hunch in Game 5?

If Knoblauch is pulling Ryan and bringing in Carrick, he must have a hunch. Perhaps it’s something he’s seen in practice. Maybe Ryan is a bit banged up. Perhaps he doesn’t want Carrick sitting too long. Whatever the reason, Knoblauch’s adjustments have been bang on so far, even if they seem unorthodox.

The Oilers are hoping even the smallest change is nothing but helpful. No longer in a must-win situation, going up 3-2 in the series and going back to Edmonton for Game 6 would be huge.

