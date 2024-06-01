The good news is that the Toronto Maple Leafs are gaining significant financial relief as three key players come off the long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Jake Muzzin, John Klingberg, and Matt Murray‘s contracts no longer count against the salary cap due to their long-term injuries. While Muzzin has transitioned into a scouting role, the potential return of Klingberg and Murray raises intriguing possibilities for the team.

With Muzzin, Klingberg, and Murray’s combined average annual value of $14,462,500 off the books, the Maple Leafs have gained substantial cap flexibility. This freed-up cap space allows the team to address other needs, but it also opens the door to potentially re-sign Klingberg and Murray on minimum deals, adding valuable depth to the roster.

Given the two players’ histories with the team, why go there? Why re-sign them? There are a number of good reasons.

Considering John Klingberg’s Defensive Depth

With offensive abilities from the blue line, on an inexpensive contract, John Klingberg could become a valuable asset if he returns on a minimum deal. Despite a challenging 2023-24 season, his experience and skill set could add depth to the Maple Leafs’ defensive unit. If he were willing to accept a reduced role and salary, Klingberg could be a low-risk, high-reward addition.

In his prime, Klingberg was solid at generating offense from the blue line, consistently contributing with his playmaking abilities and powerful shot. His vision and skill in quarterbacking the power play made him one of the league’s top offensive defensemen. He’s worth a gamble at a minimum salary.

Considering Matt Murray as Goaltending Insurance

Matt Murray, similarly, could be a strategic re-signing for the Maple Leafs. With Joseph Woll‘s injury history and Martin Jones‘ uncertain future, Murray could serve as a reliable third goalie. His familiarity with the team and willingness (if he were) to take a league-minimum contract would make him a cost-effective insurance policy in the net.

In his prime, Matt Murray was solid at providing clutch goaltending, particularly during his back-to-back Stanley Cup wins with the Pittsburgh Penguins. His calm demeanor and ability to make crucial saves under pressure earned him a reputation as a reliable playoff performer.

The Maple Leafs Need to Engage in Strategic Re-Signings

Re-signing both players on minimum deals aligns with the Maple Leafs’ need for depth and flexibility. Bringing back Klingberg and Murray on salary-cap-friendly, league-minimum contracts would not only provide valuable depth but also ensure financial prudence for the team.

Both players offer significant experience and leadership, which could prove invaluable in mentoring younger teammates and fostering a positive team culture. Moreover, their presence would enhance the team’s depth and stability, offering reliable options in case of injuries or performance issues throughout the season.

Such a move would represents pragmatic thinking for the Maple Leafs. Their re-signings would offer valuable depth and experience without significant financial commitments. Given the uncertainties of a long NHL season, having seasoned veterans like Klingberg and Murray could benefit the Leafs as they aim for a deep playoff run.

