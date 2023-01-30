New York Islanders Have Acquired Bo Horvat from the Canucks

As per the team’s official Twitter account, the Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the team has acquired F Anthony Beauvillier, C Aatu Raty, and a protected 2023 1st-round draft pick from the New York Islanders in exchange for C Bo Horvat. The Islanders have also confirmed the deal. Elliotte Friedman reports the first-rounder from the Islanders to the Canucks is top-12 protected this year.

Horvat was one of the top names available heading into this season’s NHL Trade Deadline and was having a monster season. This is a monster trade for both sides and the deal goes down well ahead of the deadline, the thought here being that the Islanders hope Horvat’s addition helps them push toward a spot in the playoffs. Conversely, if the Islanders are out of it and Horvat doesn’t lead to a playoff berth, he can be dealt again in a few weeks and the Isles get a return on their investment. The Islanders currently sit two points out of a Wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

It will be intriguing to see how Matthew Barzal and Horvat click on a line together. Horvat immediately becomes the team’s leading goal scorer. The Islanders skaters with the most goals this season are Brock Nelson and Anders Lee. They have 19 each.

A Horvat Trade Was Inevitable

Horvat has 31 goals and 54 points in 49 games for the Canucks this season. He’s a well-rounded center having a career year and a pending UFA. He was considered trade bait the moment the Canucks signed J.T. Miller and Andrei Kuzmenko. As for whether the Canucks got the best possible return, this is a good haul and the entire league knew the Canucks had no choice but to make a deal. The only leverage Vancouver had was the fact that more than one team was interested. The Islanders stepped up here.

Beauvillier has nine goals and 20 points in 49 games for the Islanders this season. He can play center or wing and is a speedy forward and a talented puck-handler with good hands. After a few seasons he’s not broken out in the NHL yet, but the Canucks must be hoping he does in Vancouver.

Aatu Raty only has 12 games on his NHL resume and is currently playing for the Bridgeport Islanders of the AHL where he has 15 points in 27 games.

