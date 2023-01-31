Following a trade that saw Patrick Allvin trade Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, the GM of the Vancouver Canucks sat down for an interview on the Got Yer Back podcast with TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun and TSN Edmonton reporter Ryan Rishaug. He was asked about the potential of making more trades and noted that the Canucks just haven’t been good enough and he wants to build a team with Rick Tocchet as the new head coach that has a distinct identity.

When asked about the future for players like Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, Thatcher Demko, the GM didn’t rule out trading anyone, including those three players. What he did say was that they are potential NHL stars and that it would take a massive offer to get him to consider it.

Allvin noted in speaking about the Horvat trade, “…we’re really happy with this deal we made yesterday.” He picked up forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a 2023 conditional first-round draft pick. Clearly, if he were to trade any of the above-mentioned three major stars he would get an equal or better return. When asked whether he would consider moving them, he responded, “It’s hard to say. Again, we’re sitting in the bottom of the league here, so obviously we haven’t been good enough.”

Quinn Hughes Thatcher Demko Elias Pettersson Canucks

He added:

“In terms of those players you mentioned [Pettersson, Hughes, Demko], I mean, they are high elite players in the league. For us, you need something significant in return to even consider moving one of those pieces. They’re still young, a perfect age, and I believe they have a great future in the National Hockey League.”

Talk of Demko potentially being moved aren’t new. Some insiders who cover the team have mentioned the Canucks would be open to it, especially if the organization has soured on the player a little. At the same time, he could bounce back and any talk of Pettersson or Hughes being available is new. They were believed to be untouchable.

It goes to show just how disappointed the Canucks are with the way things have gone of late and how open management is to consider all possible trade scenarios. After all, he didn’t think he would move Bo Horvat but ultimately did.

