Dumba Deal the ‘First Domino’ as Penguins Eye Blockbuster Trade

According to Mark Madden of TRIB Live, “Getting Dumba feels like the first domino. Dubas is primed to make a flurry of trades.” Among those trades might be one of the bigger blockbusters of the summer: moving out Erik Karlsson.

Madden seems to believe that Dumba’s arrival likely signals an imminent departure for Karlsson, who is reportedly open to being traded and whose future in Pittsburgh has been the subject of increasing speculation. Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas has already been busy this summer making trades. He acquired Dumba, then went out and landed promising young goaltender Arturs Silovs from Vancouver.

Madden believes Dubas is gearing up for a series of bold moves — and Karlsson may be next.

Where Will Karlsson Go?

Five teams make logical sense for Karlsson, according to TSN’s Travis Yost. He mentioned the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators, and even the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes. Many of these teams face serious salary cap questions, and the Hurricanes just heavily banked on K’Andre Miller.

The Leafs, however, may be motivated to add offense from the blue line after trading Mitch Marner. Questions surrounding Morgan Rielly’s long-term future and if he goes, that could make Karlsson a more appealing fit. The same goes in Edmonton, where it was reported that Darnell Nurse was asked about his willingness to consider waiving his no-trade. He wasn’t officially asked and reportedly said no way, but he’s about to be moved down the depth chart and his $9.25 million salary is a continued concern.

Karlsson could be a fit in both situations, assuming Dubas and the Penguins are open to retaining salary.

A return to Ottawa also shouldn’t be ruled out. With a new ownership group in place and the Senators’ core entering its prime, Karlsson could see the team as a contender once again. They are ready to make the playoffs and push as a potential contender. Karlsson would be a big part of their offense.

If Dumba was indeed the first domino, expect more from the Penguins. When and where things happen remain unclear.

