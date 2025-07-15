Edmonton Oilers
Dumba Deal the ‘First Domino’ as Penguins Eye Blockbuster Trade
The Penguins’ trade for Matt Dumba could be the first step in a major roster shakeup, with Erik Karlsson potentially on the move next.
According to Mark Madden of TRIB Live, “Getting Dumba feels like the first domino. Dubas is primed to make a flurry of trades.” Among those trades might be one of the bigger blockbusters of the summer: moving out Erik Karlsson.
Madden seems to believe that Dumba’s arrival likely signals an imminent departure for Karlsson, who is reportedly open to being traded and whose future in Pittsburgh has been the subject of increasing speculation. Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas has already been busy this summer making trades. He acquired Dumba, then went out and landed promising young goaltender Arturs Silovs from Vancouver.
Madden believes Dubas is gearing up for a series of bold moves — and Karlsson may be next.
Where Will Karlsson Go?
Five teams make logical sense for Karlsson, according to TSN’s Travis Yost. He mentioned the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators, and even the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes. Many of these teams face serious salary cap questions, and the Hurricanes just heavily banked on K’Andre Miller.
The Leafs, however, may be motivated to add offense from the blue line after trading Mitch Marner. Questions surrounding Morgan Rielly’s long-term future and if he goes, that could make Karlsson a more appealing fit. The same goes in Edmonton, where it was reported that Darnell Nurse was asked about his willingness to consider waiving his no-trade. He wasn’t officially asked and reportedly said no way, but he’s about to be moved down the depth chart and his $9.25 million salary is a continued concern.
Karlsson could be a fit in both situations, assuming Dubas and the Penguins are open to retaining salary.
A return to Ottawa also shouldn’t be ruled out. With a new ownership group in place and the Senators’ core entering its prime, Karlsson could see the team as a contender once again. They are ready to make the playoffs and push as a potential contender. Karlsson would be a big part of their offense.
If Dumba was indeed the first domino, expect more from the Penguins. When and where things happen remain unclear.
Next: Bumping Walman Up Depth Chart Creates Two Big Issues for Oilers
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 seconds ago
Dumba Deal the ‘First Domino’ as Penguins Eye Blockbuster Trade
The Penguins’ trade for Matt Dumba could be the first step in a major...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 16 hours ago
Fans Cold on the Idea of Oilers Taking a Gamble on $15M Goalie
The Oilers face a critical decision in net—lock in a team-friendly rate or risk...
-
NHL News/ 17 hours ago
What if Reaves Was Right?: Maple Leafs Could Have Big Problem
Ryan Reaves’ blunt exit comments highlight a deeper issue in Toronto—success with the Maple...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
Columnist Floats Odd Oilers Trade Idea to Acquire Erik Karlsson
One TSN analyst believes the Oilers could solve a major cap issue by making...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
‘Pure Nonsense’: Ovechkin Defends Wife Regarding Retirement Rumors
Alex Ovechkin shuts down retirement rumors, insisting no decision has been made about his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Make Several Coaching Changes, Hire Former Calgary Coach
The Edmonton Oilers are making several coaching changes, and have hired a former Calgary...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
What’s Next for Canadiens? VP Suggests More Moves Coming
After adding Noah Dobson and Zachary Bolduc, Canadiens VP Jeff Gorton says Montreal isn’t...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Scribe Breaks Down Oilers’ Bold, “Defining” Move of the Offseason
Stan Bowman takes a calculated swing on a young scorer as the Oilers look...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Kadri Has Surprise Reaction to Reunion and Maple Leafs Trade Rumors
Nazem Kadri responds to growing speculation about a return to Toronto, addressing the trade...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 2 days ago
Could Hughes-for-Hamilton Be Centerpiece of Blockbuster Canucks-Devils Deal?
Could a blockbuster deal centered around Quinn Hughes and Dougie Hamilton bring the Hughes...