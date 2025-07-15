Was a Low-Cost Forward the Reason Canadiens Backed Off Kyrou Trade?

The trade chatter around St. Louis Blues winger Jordan Kyrou refuses to die down. Speculated, but unconfirmed talks reportedly reopened between the Blues and the Montreal Canadiens, even though Kyrou’s no-trade clause kicked in. So why are rumors still out there? According to multiple insiders, Montreal remains interested in acquiring the dynamic winger, St. Louis still has other needs, and Kyrou is open to going to the Canadiens.

Blues GM Doug Armstrong recently hinted that any trade involving Kyrou would require a high-quality return. “We’re very strong on the wing right now… we’re one of 27 teams that would love to find a second-line center… if we make a trade, it’ll be an apple for an apple,” Armstrong said, making it clear that he’s targeting a skilled young center in any deal.

Frank Seravalli noted that Kyrou’s name remains on the trade market, with multiple teams reaching out. There’s a belief some clubs think they could convince him to waive it if given the chance. The Canadiens, according to Pierre McGuire, have the assets, and Kyrou has the desire to go there if traded.

Jordan Kyrou Canadiens

Did the Canadiens Prioritize Zachary Bolduc?

Interestingly, speculation is swirling that Montreal’s selection of Zachary Bolduc may be tied to these trade talks. According to the Journal de Montreal, Patrick Roy believes Bolduc can score 30 goals. Bolduc, on an affordable $863,000 deal, scored 14 points in his final 18 games last season and is showing promise in the faceoff circle.

While Kyrou remains a proven offensive threat with 29 points in his final 40 games, his $8.125 million cap hit through 2031 may be pushing St. Louis to explore trade options more seriously. It may also be why the Canadiens didn’t rush or overpay to get a deal done. Greg Wyshynski of ESPN said he believed the Blues were “gauging the marketplace.” Perhaps the Canadiens didn’t offer enough to convince the Blues to make a move.

Meanwhile, Franks Seravalli believes the Blues are “pretty motivated” to move that contract. If so, will the Canadiens revisit this if the acquisition price is right and they can still retain and develop Bolduc?

