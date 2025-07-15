Montreal Canadiens
Was a Low-Cost Forward the Reason Canadiens Backed Off Kyrou Trade?
Montreal reportedly re-engaged the Blues in trade talks for Jordan Kyrou, but a young, low-cost forward may have been the sticking point.
The trade chatter around St. Louis Blues winger Jordan Kyrou refuses to die down. Speculated, but unconfirmed talks reportedly reopened between the Blues and the Montreal Canadiens, even though Kyrou’s no-trade clause kicked in. So why are rumors still out there? According to multiple insiders, Montreal remains interested in acquiring the dynamic winger, St. Louis still has other needs, and Kyrou is open to going to the Canadiens.
Blues GM Doug Armstrong recently hinted that any trade involving Kyrou would require a high-quality return. “We’re very strong on the wing right now… we’re one of 27 teams that would love to find a second-line center… if we make a trade, it’ll be an apple for an apple,” Armstrong said, making it clear that he’s targeting a skilled young center in any deal.
Frank Seravalli noted that Kyrou’s name remains on the trade market, with multiple teams reaching out. There’s a belief some clubs think they could convince him to waive it if given the chance. The Canadiens, according to Pierre McGuire, have the assets, and Kyrou has the desire to go there if traded.
Did the Canadiens Prioritize Zachary Bolduc?
Interestingly, speculation is swirling that Montreal’s selection of Zachary Bolduc may be tied to these trade talks. According to the Journal de Montreal, Patrick Roy believes Bolduc can score 30 goals. Bolduc, on an affordable $863,000 deal, scored 14 points in his final 18 games last season and is showing promise in the faceoff circle.
While Kyrou remains a proven offensive threat with 29 points in his final 40 games, his $8.125 million cap hit through 2031 may be pushing St. Louis to explore trade options more seriously. It may also be why the Canadiens didn’t rush or overpay to get a deal done. Greg Wyshynski of ESPN said he believed the Blues were “gauging the marketplace.” Perhaps the Canadiens didn’t offer enough to convince the Blues to make a move.
Meanwhile, Franks Seravalli believes the Blues are “pretty motivated” to move that contract. If so, will the Canadiens revisit this if the acquisition price is right and they can still retain and develop Bolduc?
Next: Fans Cold on the Idea of Oilers Taking a Gamble on $15M Goalie
More News
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 7 seconds ago
Was a Low-Cost Forward the Reason Canadiens Backed Off Kyrou Trade?
Montreal reportedly re-engaged the Blues in trade talks for Jordan Kyrou, but a young,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Dumba Deal the ‘First Domino’ as Penguins Eye Blockbuster Trade
The Penguins’ trade for Matt Dumba could be the first step in a major...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 18 hours ago
Fans Cold on the Idea of Oilers Taking a Gamble on $15M Goalie
The Oilers face a critical decision in net—lock in a team-friendly rate or risk...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
What if Reaves Was Right?: Maple Leafs Could Have Big Problem
Ryan Reaves’ blunt exit comments highlight a deeper issue in Toronto—success with the Maple...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Columnist Floats Odd Oilers Trade Idea to Acquire Erik Karlsson
One TSN analyst believes the Oilers could solve a major cap issue by making...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
‘Pure Nonsense’: Ovechkin Defends Wife Regarding Retirement Rumors
Alex Ovechkin shuts down retirement rumors, insisting no decision has been made about his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Make Several Coaching Changes, Hire Former Calgary Coach
The Edmonton Oilers are making several coaching changes, and have hired a former Calgary...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
What’s Next for Canadiens? VP Suggests More Moves Coming
After adding Noah Dobson and Zachary Bolduc, Canadiens VP Jeff Gorton says Montreal isn’t...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Scribe Breaks Down Oilers’ Bold, “Defining” Move of the Offseason
Stan Bowman takes a calculated swing on a young scorer as the Oilers look...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Kadri Has Surprise Reaction to Reunion and Maple Leafs Trade Rumors
Nazem Kadri responds to growing speculation about a return to Toronto, addressing the trade...