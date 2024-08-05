What Remain the Oilers’ Essential Offseason Needs?

Taking a look at the roster as built today, it’s fair to ask if the Edmonton Oilers still have needs that should be addressed this offseason. Putting aside the fact that contracts still need to be finalized for RFAs and Leon Draisaitl’s extension is a priority, what is the roster missing?

The Oilers are stacked at forward. The top nine consists of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, Jeff Skinner, Viktor Arvidsson, Evander Kane, Adam Henrique, Connor Brown, and other options. There is no real need to add more scoring, thus any rumors the Oilers might be looking at forwards in free agency or via trade aren’t likely accurate unless there’s a financial cap benefit in moving out one forward for another.

On defense, the Oilers are well-suited to make a run, even if they potentially lack a stud defenseman who can consistently play 26 minutes per night. This isn’t to say that Evan Bouchard isn’t an elite offensive defenseman, or that he can’t round out his defensive game to become that player, but he’s not there yet. Mattias Ekholm is good at everything, but perhaps not elite at anything. Darnell Nurse can be quite effective when he simplifies his game, Brett Kulak is quick and smart, and Cody Ceci can be better than good at times, and caved in at others. Altogether, it’s a unit that took the Oilers to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final and if Philip Broberg continues to progress, should be able to make life for the netminders relatively stress-free.

Speaking of the goaltenders, Stuart Skinner has proven himself more than capable in a starting role and 2024-25 might be the season he quiets any remaining naysayers. Calvin Pickard stepped up as the tremendous backup, despite often going weeks between starts.

So What Do the Oilers Still Need This Season?

When laid out as above, the Oilers look solid. If there are any holes to fill, they aren’t gaping ones and they likely don’t need to be addressed this offseason. Their best bet would be to try and find an upgrade on defense, but that’s not a necessity in the offseason. A No. 4 or No. 5 defenseman who can be acquired ahead of the trade deadline will be new GM Stan Bowman’s priority.

The Edmonton Oilers introduced Stan Bowman to the media on Wednesday and the new GM and Executive Vice President talked his past mistakes.

As for who and what is available? Names like Rasmus Andersson out of Calgary have been thrown around. Artem Zub was mentioned in a recent article by Allan Mitchell of The Athletic, where he writes, “Zub is a right-handed defenceman who has delivered top-flight results for the Senators over the last several years. A team could win the Stanley Cup with Zub on the top pairing, but that team is not Ottawa.” Could Erik Johnson be plucked out of Philadelphia on a one-year, retained salary deadline deal? If the Flyers are out, it’s an option. Adam Larsson left the Oilers for family reasons, but would have make a final run as part of a playoff push as a rental?

In free agency, Justin Schultz is still out there, as is Tyson Barrie. If injuries strike or the need for more offense from the back end pops up, both would be interesting fits and have been in Edmonton before.

Next: Comparing Dynamic Duos: McDavid-Draisaitl vs. Crosby-Malkin