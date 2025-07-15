Flames Want Top Winger in Doable Andersson Trade with Stars

What happened after the Dallas Stars traded away Matt Dumba adds another checkmark in the win column for Kyle Dubas and the Pittsburgh Penguins. However, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the storyline coming out of that trade might be what it does for Dallas, who would love to add another defenseman to their mix.

Look no further than Calgary’s Rasmus Andersson. He’s potentially available out of Calgary, but speculation is that he’s limited his trade extension list to Vegas alone. Servalli isn’t entirely sure that’s accurate. Furthermore, the Flames would love to do business with Dallas.

Calgary Flames Rasmus Andersson

Dumba will join the Penguins, leaving a hole on the Stars’ blue line. Seravalli calls Andersson the ideal fit and reports the Flames have their eyes on Jason Robertson. He notes, “I think everyone’s curious what happens with Robertson and if they’ll work out an extension here in short order, and if not, are they making a move. The Flames would love to get their hands somehow on Robertson.”

The hiccup is Andersson’s reported unwillingness to go anywhere but Vegas — which was first reported by Pierre LeBrun, but has since turned out to be, at least potentially, partially inaccurate.

Seravalli believes Andersson’s list is not exclusive to the Golden Knights. He has likely indicated that would be his preference, but it sounds like there’s the possibility he would consider a couple of other teams, including Dallas.

If the Flames could land Robertson in the deal, they’d immediately pull the trigger on it, suggests Seravalli. Will this get done? Are the Stars open to the idea as much as Calgary is? Robertson lacks trade protection, so if GM Jim Nill‘s preference was Andersson over Robertson, there’s nothing stopping him.

