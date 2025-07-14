Edmonton Oilers
Fans Cold on the Idea of Oilers Taking a Gamble on $15M Goalie
The Oilers face a critical decision in net—lock in a team-friendly rate or risk paying a premium later as the salary cap climbs.
As the spotlight remains fixed on Connor McDavid’s long-term future, the Edmonton Oilers have another contract decision quietly brewing—one that could have major implications on the team’s ability to contend for years to come.
In a recent post for The Hockey Writers, I examined the contract situation for goaltender Stuart Skinner, who is eligible for an extension. I got the idea from popular X.com user Paul Almeida, who suggested, “By extending Skinner now, the Oilers will probably get him for less than he would be as a UFA. He’s also a tradable asset for a team with very few assets.”
The comments on that post are almost exclusively cold toward the idea of re-signing Skinner, even if Almeida might be right. Among them, a reader wrote, “Skinner has to go,” while another said, “Nope. Been 2 years 2 Cup Finals. He doesn’t have it.” Still, there’s a positive to buying low on Skinner, even if it’s not the most popular idea among Oilers Fans.
Why Is The Skinner Decision So Important?
Skinner has backstopped the Oilers to two straight Stanley Cup Final appearances. His numbers may not scream Vezina-worthy, but he’s done enough to prove he can win behind a high-powered roster. When the defense isn’t falling apart, Skinner is no worse than any other goalie who lets in the occasional stinker. But when the Oilers defense isn’t on point — which can happen more than it should — not surprisingly, Skinner has often struggled.
In other words, the Oilers have learned that Skinner can, but won’t often steal games when the rest of the team isn’t playing at its A game.
Still, the 25-year-old is on one of the league’s better-value deals at $2.6 million per season through 2025-26. If he finds consistency under new goalie coach Peter Aubry, Skinner could put together a better-than-average season. If that happens, and Edmonton waits, his price could climb at the same time the salary cap is expected to spike.
Signing Skinner now might feel premature to some fans, but the Oilers don’t need him to be elite. Should he show signs of becoming elite, he’s about to get pricey. Would Skinner look attractive on a three-year, $5 million per season extension? That puts him well under bigger names like Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark, Juuse Saros, John Gibson, and Jordan Binnington. It puts him in the same price range as goalies like Logan Thompson, Elvis Merzlikins, Tristan Jarry, MacKenzie Blackwood, and Darcy Kuemper.
It’s a $15 million bet that has the potential to pay off within the Oilers’ current window, allowing them to compete for a Cup.
An early extension also gives GM Stan Bowman options. If Skinner struggles, his deal (if underpriced) remains movable. If he flourishes, Edmonton locks in a key piece of their core at below-market value.
As Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard take on massive salaries, saving even a few million in net could mean the difference between keeping the band together or watching another key contributor walk.
Next: Columnist Floats Odd Oilers Trade Idea to Acquire Erik Karlsson
