Devils’ Jack Hughes Done For Season, Will Undergo Surgery

The New Jersey Devils have released a statement on Tuesday confirming that center Jack Hughes will miss the remainder of this season with a shoulder injury that will require surgery. They note, “In recent conversations with Jack, his family and representatives, and the Devils’ athlete care staff, it was determined that Jack should be held out of game action for the rest of this season and proceed with shoulder surgery.” They add that he will undergo the surgery on April 10 and while he is done for this season, he is expected to make a full recovery to be available for the 2024 New Jersey Devils Training Camp.
Hughes has played for months with a bum shoulder and continued to rack up points at an incredible rate. He’s clearly tough and wanted to be there for his team as they were trying to make the postseason. With the Devils now firmly out of it, this decision makes sense.
This decision marks the conclusion of Hughes’ season after playing 62 games, during which he achieved remarkable statistics with 27 goals and 74 points.
Hughes Has Been Plagued By Injuries
Hughes’ journey this season has been marred by injuries, beginning with a right shoulder injury in November that sidelined him for two weeks. Additionally, he spent one month on the injured reserve list in January due to another upper-body injury. He returned in February but struggled with his health, notably avoiding physical play and abstaining from taking faceoffs since his last injury.
Hughes maintained a high level of production despite his injury setback. He accumulated 29 points in 30 games, averaging 21:28 in ice time. Ultimately, individual production meant very little if it wasn’t accompanied by the team’s success.
The team has struggled without him in the lineup so it’s likely they struggle again to close out the year. They will look to a player like Nolan Foote as they sit five points and five spots away from an Eastern Conference Wild Card spot. Foote, who returns after an upper-body injury sustained during the preseason, is set to make his season debut on Tuesday, marking his 20th NHL game and his first appearance since March 2023.
