Matthews to Be Named Maple Leafs Captain, Replacing Tavares

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to make a significant leadership change, naming Auston Matthews as the team’s new captain on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. TSN’s Darren Dreger was the first to break the news, stating, “Expect the Toronto Maple Leafs to name Auston Matthews captain on Wednesday. This is part of the evolution of Matthews as a leader, and current Maple Leafs captain John Tavares fully supports the change.”

John Tavares, who has served as the Leafs’ captain since the 2019-20 season, was reportedly heavily involved in the decision-making process alongside GM Brad Treliving. With Tavares entering the final season of his seven-year, $77 million contract, many expected Matthews to assume the captaincy next season. However, the decision to make the change now suggests all parties have had that conversation, gotten on the same page, and the leadership core is supportive of the move.

John Tavares Auston Matthews Maple Leafs captain

This move marks a historic moment for the Maple Leafs, as Matthews will become the first American to wear the ‘C’ for the franchise and just the second non-Canadian captain after Mats Sundin, who led the team from 1997 to 2008.

Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston confirmed Dreger’s report, noting that the decision followed extensive internal discussions that began after Toronto’s playoff exit at the hands of the Boston Bruins. The Leafs have called a media conference for Wednesday at 11 am to make the announcement official.

With Matthews stepping into this pivotal role, Tavares is expected to serve as an alternate captain.

