Trade Talk Suggests Binnington’s Future With Blues In Question

Jordan Binnington’s future with the St. Louis Blues may be in question after another difficult stretch for the team. Despite a 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres, the Blues remain close to a playoff spot, but their inconsistent play has raised concerns about the team’s direction. An NHL scout speculates that if the Blues continue to struggle, Binnington might request a trade, citing his body language after key losses as a sign of frustration.

As per a report by Jimmy Murphy of the Responsible Gambler, a scout reached out after suggesting the body language by Binnington wasn’t a good sign and also noted, “I wonder if Binnington asks out eventually?” Murphy then said the site wanted to dig into that idea a bit more and reached out to an NHL executive. Their response was, “That wouldn’t surprise me if he asked out.”

“He’s a gamer, and yeah, I think he’s tasted a Cup before, so he will want more. There are teams that have a chance and could use him.”

Who Might Be Interested in a Binnington Trade?

Binnington, 31, has two years remaining on his six-year, $36 million contract, and could attract interest from teams like the Carolina Hurricanes, notes Murphy. He also noted that the NHL exec he talked to suggested the Hurricanes wouldn’t be the only team interested.

Jordan Binnington Blues trade talk surfacing

Binnington has a modified 18-team no-trade clause in his contract. That means he can decline a move to nearly half of the league if the organization comes to ask about a deal. He could also expand that list if it turns out that he’s really not keen on staying in St. Louis.

The Blues don’t have a solid Plan B beyond Binnington. Joel Hofer has played five games this season and he could be a legitimate NHL starter after his 30 games last season where he posted a .914 save percentage and a 2.65 goals-against average. It would be a risk for the Blues to move Binnington without someone else coming in.

