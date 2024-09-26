Mats Sundin Thinks Matthews Could Break Gretzky’s Goals Record

At one time, it was wild to think that Alex Ovechkin could ever break Wayne Gretzky‘s all-time goal-scoring record. But, with that milestone now in reach, fans are understanding that even the most unbreakable records are breakable. It begs the question: if Ovechkin can do it, could someone else? Mats Sundin believes that the same goal isn’t out of the realm of possible for Toronto Maple Leafs’ new captain Auston Matthews.

Sundin, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ all-time leading goal scorer, is preparing to see his record fall soon. Matthews, currently 52 goals shy of Sundin’s franchise mark of 420, is closing in fast. Sundin, who scored 420 goals over 13 seasons with the Leafs, knows it’s only a matter of time before Matthews surpasses him—and he’s thrilled about it.

“It’s nothing I really think about,” Sundin said at a recent Maple Leafs practice. “But Auston is going to beat my record, whether it’s this year or next year, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be.”

When asked how high Matthews could go and if Matthews could potentially break Gretzky’s record, Sundin’s response might have been a bit surprising. The former Leafs captain said:

“I think anything is possible. You look at the forwards the Leafs have—[Mitch] Marner, [William] Nylander, [John] Tavares—there’s so much talent up front. He’s got all the possibilities to break a lot of records.”

What Other Records Will Matthews Break?

Matthews, who has netted 368 goals in just 562 NHL games, is also within striking distance of Darryl Sittler, who ranks second in Leafs’ history with 389 goals. Barring injury, Matthews is set to become the Leafs’ all-time goal scorer sooner rather than later.

Mats Sundin cheers on Auston Matthews Maple Leafs

But what about Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goals record of 894? While Ovechkin is within 41 goals of tying the mark, Sundin believes Matthews has the potential to challenge that record too. Matthews’ 368 goals through his first 562 games are comparable to Ovechkin’s 341 goals over the same span.

With the support of elite playmakers and his own elite scoring ability, Matthews is on pace to not only claim the Leafs’ record but to enter the conversation for NHL history’s greatest goal-scorer.

