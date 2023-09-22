Marc-Andre Fleury Talks Timing on Retirement Decision

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has one more season on his current contract. He’ll play it out with the Wild, likely sharing the netminding duties with Filip Gustavsson. With a no-move clause as part of his deal, whether he ends this year in Minnesota will likely be up to Fleury.

The goaltender was asked about his plans and when he might decide if he’s going to play one more year. He was asked what comes after the season. Saying he won’t know anything until the 2023-24 campaign is complete, Fleury told reporters, “I’ll give myself the season, see how it goes, how I’m feeling mentally and physically, if I still can stop a puck.” He added, he’ll just make a decision at the end so he’s not thinking too much about every game and how well he’s playing. “They’ll be ups and downs this season. I just want to get through it and make a decision at the end.”

Fleury has hinted in the past at retirement. Much of what he decides seems to be based around his family, moving them around, and keeping things stable after years of moving around. He started in Pittsburgh, was drafted by the Vegas Golden Knights, was moved to Chicago and ultimately wound up in Minnesota. At 38 years old, his next contract may be his last.

At the same time, there’s a reason for him to keep playing. He’s coming up on passing Patrick Roy to become the 2nd most winningest goalie in NHL history. He needs only eight more to take second, and 148 more to pass Martin Brodeur.

Fleury posted 24 victories in 2022-23, his first full season with the Wild. The chances he gets what he needs to pass Brodeur is slim to none. Second all time should be enough to get him into the Hall of Fame.