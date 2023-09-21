Giant At Camp: What To Know About Maple Leafs’ Keenan Suthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs have extended an invitation to Keenan Suthers, a promising 25-year-old left winger hailing from Tecumseh, Ontario, Canada, to join their main training camp. Standing at an imposing 6 feet 8 inches (6’11” on skates) and weighing 245 pounds, Suthers has been generating significant buzz within the Leafs’ development system.

During his rookie campaign in the ECHL, Suthers made a considerable impact, showcasing his scoring prowess by notching 18 goals and accumulating 40 points in 56 games. He continued to shine in the postseason, contributing 7 goals and 13 points in 16 playoff appearances. His recent performances have been particularly noteworthy, signaling an upward trajectory in his development.

While it’s not likely he will make the team, and may not get much action in the AHL, The Score’s Kyle Cushman, in his assessment of Keenan Suthers, describes him as one of the most captivating projects within the Leafs’ prospect pool. Suthers’ size, coupled with his scoring ability, makes him a unique asset for the team.

As a dual Canadian/American citizen, Suthers boasts a diverse hockey background. He honed his skills playing college hockey at St. Lawrence University in New York and gained valuable experience with the US National Development program during his junior hockey years.

Treliving Likes Size in His Lineup

Suthers’ journey to the Maple Leafs’ main training camp underscores the team’s commitment to nurturing talent and providing opportunities for promising players to make their mark at the professional level. That said, this kind of player is right up Brad Treliving’s alley. He likes size and some teeth in his lineups. With his imposing stature and burgeoning skill set, Suthers has the potential to become a noteworthy addition to the Leafs’ roster in the future.

Maple Leafs Keenan Suthers

As he embarks on this exciting chapter in his hockey career, Suthers will look to build on his previous successes and further solidify his place within the Toronto Maple Leafs organization. As one Twitter user wrote, “He made huge strides as the season progressed. Went from a relative non-factor early in the season to a key cog down the stretch.”

Next: Maple Leafs’ Coach Confirms Big Rumored Move For William Nylander