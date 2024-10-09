Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Woll, Hildeby, Dewar & Stolarz

As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare for the start of the regular season, there have been some notable roster developments that fans should keep an eye on.
Here are the latest updates ahead of Game One:
Quick Hit One: Joseph Woll Placed on Injured Reserve
Joseph Woll has been placed on injured reserve due to lower-body tightness. However, Woll remains in contention to start the season’s second game against the New Jersey Devils. If he isn’t ready to go, this could open the door for backup goaltender Dennis Hildeby to make his NHL debut.
Woll’s status remains a storyline. He’s projected to be the team’s No. 1 goalie this season after posting a solid 12-11-1 record with a 2.93 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 2023-24.
Quick Hit Two: Connor Dewar Moves to LTIR
Forward Connor Dewar moved to long-term injured reserve (LTIR) as he continues to recover from off-season shoulder surgery. The 25-year-old skated with the team recently. However, he won’t return to the lineup for several weeks. Dewar’s absence will affect the Maple Leafs’ depth at forward. The team must fill the gap as the season starts.
Quick Hit Three: Dennis Hildeby Called Up from the AHL
With Woll sidelined, the organization called up goaltender Dennis Hildeby from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. Hildeby had a strong showing in the AHL last season, posting a 2.41 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 41 games.
The team expects Woll to be the backup for Wednesday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens behind Anthony Stolarz, who will get the starting nod. While Hildeby’s stint might be brief, it’s a great chance for the 22-year-old to gain NHL experience.
Quick Hit Four: Anthony Stolarz to Start Against Montreal
Anthony Stolarz will start the net for the Maple Leafs in their season opener against the Canadiens. Initially set to begin in Thursday’s back-to-back game against the New Jersey Devils, Stolarz moved up in the rotation due to Woll’s injury. The 30-year-old veteran has never played more than 30 games in a season. But with a good performance, he could carve out a more significant role as the season progresses.
The Bottom Line for the Maple Leafs Goalies
As the regular season begins, the Maple Leafs’ goaltending situation is the most pressing issue. With Woll’s injury closely monitored, the team will rely on Stolarz and Hildeby to hold down the fort. Meanwhile, Connor Dewar’s absence creates a challenge in the forward group that the Leafs must address in the coming weeks.
