As the Toronto Maple Leafs enter the 2024-25 season, fans ask a familiar question: Is this team finally built to win it all, or are we in for another year of disappointment? After seven first-round playoff exits in the last eight seasons, the pressure to deliver a championship is higher than ever.

Yet, despite a fresh face behind the bench and a few notable changes, there’s a lingering sense of déjà vu. So, is this iteration of the team different, or are we looking at more of the same?

Were the Changes Enough to Make a Difference?

The most significant change came when the Maple Leafs hired Stanley Cup-winning coach Craig Berube, hoping his experience would provide a much-needed edge. Known for guiding the St. Louis Blues to a title in 2019, Berube brings a no-nonsense approach to a team that has often been criticized for its lack of playoff toughness. His team has looked different in the preseason, but is a coaching change alone real progress?

On the ice, Toronto added free-agent defenseman Chris Tanev, known for his shot-blocking and defensive reliability, to solidify the blue line. However, the team’s core remains essentially the same—Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares still lead offensively. While these are elite players, their inability to carry the team beyond the first round has been a sticking point.

Even the much-discussed captaincy transition, with Matthews taking over from Tavares, feels more like a shift in optics than a proper overhaul of leadership. The question remains: Can this group change the narrative, or will it be another season of unmet expectations?

Some Things Haven’t Changed: Familiar Faces & Familiar Issues

The Maple Leafs’ core four remain intact, a point of contention among fans and analysts. For years, there have been calls for a major shake-up, particularly involving Mitch Marner. But once again, the team kept its stars and tweaked the supporting cast instead. Will that approach finally pay off, or will it lead to another premature playoff exit?

While adding veterans like Max Pacioretty and Steven Lorentz adds depth, these moves are more about bolstering the bottom six than transforming the team’s identity. While depth players are essential, is that enough of a change? Critics have argued that Toronto’s core lacks the grit needed for playoff success. Has the team added enough of that with their newcomers? The truth is that unless those players evolve, it’s hard to see how this season will be any different from the past.

Are the Leadership Shifts Enough to Tip the Balance?

Off the ice, Keith Kelly’s appointment as CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) has stirred some excitement. Kelly promised a higher standard and aggressive pursuit of championships, but will that translate to real change on the ice? For all the talk of raised expectations, the Maple Leafs have yet to back it up with bold, game-altering moves. Perhaps they know better, and same-old, same-old will work this time.

So, What’s the Bottom Line?

This season feels like a make-or-break moment for Toronto’s core. With Berube behind the bench and a few roster tweaks, the team hopes to take that next step. But if the Maple Leafs again fall short in the playoffs, especially with the same core group, the calls for more drastic changes will be louder than ever.

The real question is: Will this version of the Maple Leafs be the real deal, or have fans just been faked out with a continuing feast of smoke and mirrors? Are we all destined for another year of heartbreak?

A long Stanley Cup run could solidify the Maple Leafs’ standing as a legitimate NHL powerhouse, but failure will almost certainly mean the end of this era of Maple Leafs hockey.

