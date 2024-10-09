How Badly Is Maple Leafs Joseph Woll Injured?

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ goaltending situation has taken an unexpected turn, with news surfacing that Joseph Woll is dealing with a lower-body injury. As the season begins, Woll’s status raises concerns about his availability and whether the team’s goaltending depth is being tested earlier than expected. Woll has a history of being injured, but how bad it is?

Joseph Woll’s Injury: A Sudden Development

On Wednesday, reports surfaced that Woll, expected to be the Maple Leafs’ No. 1 goaltender for the 2024-25 season, was dealing with lower-body tightness. This injury ruled Woll out for tonight’s game against the Montreal Canadiens. Though it’s described as tightness rather than a significant injury, the situation still raises some red flags. Woll’s absence forced the team to adjust its goaltending plans ahead of a crucial back-to-back series.

With Woll unable to start, Anthony Stolarz has been thrust into action. The 30-year-old goaltender, initially expected to start Thursday’s game against New Jersey, will now get the nod for Wednesday’s road contest in Montreal. Stolarz, known more for his role as a backup, has never reached the 30-game mark in his career. However, if Woll’s injury lingers, this sudden shift allows him to show his abilities and potentially earn a larger share of the workload.

Stolarz’s performance against the Canadiens will be closely watched, especially given the Leafs’ need for stability in net following a 2023-24 season in which Woll posted a 12-11-1 record, a 2.93 GAA, and a .907 save percentage.

Dennis Hildeby Was Called Up From the AHL

To bolster their goaltending depth against Montreal, the Maple Leafs summoned Dennis Hildeby from their AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies. Hildeby, who had a solid 2023-24 season with a 2.41 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 41 games, will be the backup to Stolarz.

Dennis Hildebyof the Toronto Maple Leafs called in on an emergency basis after it was learned Joseph Woll was injured

While Hildeby’s promotion is a precautionary measure, it underscores the team’s potential issues with Woll’s lower-body tightness. Hildeby has shown promise in the minors. Still, jumping into NHL action would be a significant challenge for the young goaltender if needed.

Woll’s Status for Thursday: Still in Question

Woll will be sidelined for the game against Montreal. But he hasn’t been officially ruled out for Thursday’s matchup against the New Jersey Devils. There remains a possibility that he could return quickly. Will the injury turn out to be more precautionary than serious?

However, if Woll cannot play in Thursday’s game, it could lead to further reshuffling. Stolarz likely sees more action, or Hildeby might get to step in. The Maple Leafs will undoubtedly hope that Woll’s injury is a short-term issue. However, the situation raises concerns about the depth of their goaltending core.

Should Maple Leafs Fans Worry About Woll’s Injury?

Joseph Woll’s injury is concerning, but it’s important to note that the team is proceeding cautiously. Early indications suggest that the issue might not be serious, and Woll could return sooner rather than later. However, his lower-body tightness reminds us how quickly the Leafs’ goaltending situation can change.

Joseph Woll Maple Leafs injured, but how badly?

The Maple Leafs expected Woll to solidify his role as the team’s No. 1 goaltender this season. Any prolonged absence could disrupt the team’s plans. Anthony Stolarz must step up. And Dennis Hildeby’s call-up hints that the Maple Leafs must prepare to dig into their depth if necessary.

For now, fans must wait and see how Woll’s injury develops. If this is a brief setback, it serves as a reminder that goaltending depth is crucial in any long NHL season. However, if Woll’s injury lingers, the Maple Leafs must navigate an early-season goaltending dilemma.

The Bottom Line Is That This is a Goalie Situation to Watch

The Maple Leafs’ goaltending situation has taken an unexpected turn, with Joseph Woll’s lower-body tightness keeping him out of action against Montreal. While this might be a minor hiccup, it’s a situation that could develop into a more significant concern if Woll’s injury doesn’t heal quickly. Stolarz will have a chance to prove himself, and Hildeby’s call-up adds a layer of insurance for the team.

Is there trouble already with Woll in the net? That is not necessarily the case. However, the Maple Leafs must closely monitor his recovery to avoid prolonged issues as the season unfolds.

