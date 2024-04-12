As Matthews Reaches for 70 Goals: He’s Not Alone

Only a couple of weeks ago, most hockey fans had given up on Auston Matthews getting close to 70 goals with the Toronto Maple Leafs this season. Then, when Mitch Marner went down with an ankle injury, the quest looked even more difficult. But that was then.

This is now, and Matthews has gone on the kind of heater that has been dazzling. As he’s been bearing down on this goal, he’s giving everyone close to the hockey world a sense of his extraordinary goal-scoring abilities. Now, it’s almost palpable: He’s ever so close to 70 goals.

Although the Toronto Maple Leafs lost a stinker of a game against the New Jersey Devils, fans in Scotiabank Arena were on the edge of their seats watching him near that almost unprecedented milestone. He added two more to his incredible total in last night’s game against the Devils. He now sits at 68 goals on the season and has three games remaining to score two more. Whether he gets to that number or not, he has shown the entire NHL that he’s one of the NHL’s most dominant players.

The Season Has Been Historic for Matthews

This season has been historic for Matthews. With 68 goals, he’s right at the threshold of reaching the 70-goal mark. What’s even more impressive is his staggering 51 even-strength goals, which shows that these are not cheapies. He’s not loading up on the power play and has only two empty-net goals on the season.

It’s hard not to get caught up in Matthews’ pursuit of the 70-goal milestone. In doing so, he’s captured the conversation of hockey analysts regardless of which team they cover. You can bet that more fans than usual will be watching his televised games as the regular season winds down. Every goal he scores brings him closer to scratching his name into the record books.

NHL Players Who Have Scored 70 Goals in a Season

Only 14 times in NHL history have players scored 70 goals in a season. Here’s a list of NHL players who have scored 70 or more goals in a single season, along with the number of goals they scored and the season in which they were scored. This milestone has not been reached for over 31 seasons.

Helping Matthews Achieve the Milestone Has Been a Maple Leafs’ Team Goal

Almost more interesting is that Matthews’ team is behind him, pushing and pulling him forward and helping him achieve this milestone. This camaraderie and support within the Maple Leafs organization reflects a true team spirit and a dedication to each other’s success.

Max Domi‘s commitment to setting up Matthews for scoring opportunities highlights the team’s unselfish play and shared goal. In hockey, particularly in the NHL, success depends on players working together, and the Maple Leafs are rallying behind Matthews’ pursuit of this particular scoring record.

This collaborative effort boosts Matthews’ chances of reaching this important milestone and strengthens the team’s overall performance and morale. Watching the Maple Leafs players prioritize the success of a teammate is heartening. They care that he’s close to reaching his goal because they have come to make it their goal as much as it is his. It creates a positive atmosphere that fosters growth and achievement for everyone involved.

As Matthews continues to excel and his teammates continue to support him, the Maple Leafs are showing that success in hockey is not just about an individual accomplishment as much as it is a collective effort.

Maple Leafs fans have to hope that Matthews’s quest will bond the team for a long postseason journey.

