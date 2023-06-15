Maple Leafs Reportedly Not Bringing Back 3 UFAs Next Season

According to TSN’s Chris Johnston, the Toronto Maple Leafs are moving on from three pending UFAs. Johnston noted during an episode of The Chris Johnston Show: “It’s my understanding at this point that some of the veteran players that have been with the Leafs that are UFAs like Alex Kerfoot, Justin Holl, Michael Bunting even… that they won’t be back…” He added, “…I think that those players are all going to the open market now.”

Johnston noted that the focus has been on the stars in Toronto, but the Leafs still have a business to worry about when it comes to some of the depth players on the team. Bunting is a player that many view as a potentially popular player in the UFA market. His antics at the end of the regular season and suspension in the playoffs may have hurt his standing on the open market. Kerfoot is a useful piece and he could have some value among teams that have some cap space to play with.

Alex Kerfoot Justin Holl Michael Bunting Maple Leafs UFAs

Johnston then noted that Brad Treliving is now going to be busy and has probably the most to do. Questions about how he’s going to round out the roster and fill in the gaps, finding players to work alongside the stars. “How are you going to fill out the bottom half of the roster?” He added, when it comes to a playing partner for Matthews, “That’s largely been Bunting’s role.”

Time For The Leafs to Realize Brad Treliving’s Vision

This news creates a real opportunity for newly-signed GM Brad Treliving to put his stamp on the team and rather quickly. With the potential of a star player like William Nylander — or Matthews, if negotiations fall apart — going elsewhere, and with news that many of the team’s depth pieces are going to test the market, the Maple Leafs could have incredible turnover and a very new version of this team take the ice next season.

He’s got some money to spend in free agency and a desire to start building his version of the roster almost immediately. How it compares to the roster constructed under Kyle Dubas will be a huge storyline this season.

