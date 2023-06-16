Joel Quenneville as a Maple Leafs’ Coach? He’s Not the Right Guy

I keep hearing the name of Joel Quenneville popping up as a potential coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs. I get it that Quenneville can win as a coach; however, he would certainly – from my perspective – send the wrong message to the fans of the Blue and White.
Related: Maple Leafs Must Re-Sign Schenn for Rielly’s Sake
Quenneville Erred Big Time in Chicago
For those who don’t know why Quenneville got into trouble in Chicago, the controversy centered around his mishandling of a sexual assault allegation within the organization. It happened when Quenneville was the head coach of the Blackhawks. In 2010, a former Blackhawks player reported a sexual assault by a team staff member. And, only years later was this revealed.
The Blackhawks organization was involved in the subsequent investigation and legal proceedings. These brought to light the organization had failed to take immediate and appropriate action. The criticism of the team’s culture and handling of the situation was warranted. And Quenneville, as the coach at that time, faced scrutiny for his role and knowledge of the incident.
There’s every reason to believe Quenneville knew but didn’t care enough to do anything. An independent investigation conducted by the law firm Jenner & Block found that Quenneville learned of the allegation during a meeting with team executives in May 2010. However, the report also reported that he did not take action to address the situation or follow up on the matter.
He simply didn’t care enough to do the tough thing. Given those findings, it would also not be good to be the NHL team that threw out the red carpet for his return.
Related: Milan Lucic Signing with the Maple Leafs: Yes or No?
From a Pragmatic View, There is a Case For Quenneville as a Coach
Reason One: He’s Had Stanley Cup Success
Quenneville has an impressive coaching resume. He won three Stanley Cups in his time in Chicago, including the 2010 season when the allegation occurred. He obviously has had the experience and the ability to guide a team to championships and could bring a much-needed winning mentality to a team that has struggled to achieve postseason success in recent years.
Reason Two: He’s Had a Wealth of Experience
Quenneville’s extensive coaching career spans over two decades in the NHL. As a game-action coach, he knows his craft. His wealth of knowledge and strategic expertise could guide the Maple Leafs’ lineup. The organization’s young players could benefit from his tutelage.
Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Spezza, Kessel, Gio & Lucic
The Case Against Joel Quenneville as a Coach
Reason One: Is He the Right Person to Be the Face of the Organization?
As far as representing organizational values, is he the right person to be the face of the team? Quenneville’s involvement in the Blackhawk’s controversies raises concerns about his impact on team culture and values. One would hope that he’d never make such a mistake again, who’s to know? At least that’s what critics would say.
He disregarded player welfare. Why would the organization want to go there?
Reason Two: He’d Experience Potential Fan Alienation
The decision to hire Quenneville could be met with a huge backlash from the Maple Leafs’ fanbase. Hockey is supposed to be a family game.
The organization has done much work in the past to show its commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive environment. Would that work be undermined if someone represented the organization who did not prioritize ethical conduct and accountability?
Reason Three: He’d Face a Lingering Controversy
The Blackhawks’ incident cast a shadow over Quenneville’s legacy. Such a distraction and negative media attention could disrupt the team’s focus and hinder its progress on and off the ice.
The Bottom Line
The truth is that part of me feels sorry for Quenneville. I understand his logic when he faced the news that illegal and unethical behavior existed on his team. He simply took the easy way out.
On the other hand, the organization does not need a coach who takes the easy way out. While hockey is “only” a game, in the playing of that game the team’s culture, values, and ways of living are apparent.
It is a big deal that the Maple Leafs as an organization are iconic in the Toronto community. The team must be the best representative it can be.
If the Maple Leafs hire Quenneville, it won’t be. At least in my eyes.
Related: Seven Ways to Help Keep John Tavares’ Producing
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Featured/ 7 hours ago
DeBrincat, Meier, and Dubois: 3 RFAs, 3 Different Situations
The Ottawa Senators and New Jersey Devils will pursue arbitration with DeBrincat and Meier....
-
NHL News/ 14 hours ago
2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Oliver Bonk
What makes Oliver Bonk a potential first-round draft choice? What makes him a solid...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Fine With Losing Steve Staios Amidst Senators Rumors
Ken Holland is unconcerned about the prospect of losing Steve Staios to the Ottawa...
-
Maple Leafs Hire Shane Doan: Smart Way to Keep Auston Matthews
The Toronto Maple Leafs choosing to hire Shane Doan is a smart way to...
-
Pierre-Luc Dubois Wants Trade from Jets, Won’t Re-Sign in Off-Season
Pierre-Luc Dubois has officially requested a trade out of Winnipeg and will not re-sign...
-
Vegas Golden Knights Take Commanding 2-0 Series Lead in Stanley Cup Final
The Florida Panthers were dominated in Game 2 versus the Golden Knights by a...
-
Senators “Examining Trade Market For Alex DeBrincat”
"There is word Monday afternoon that the Ottawa Senators have begun examining the trade market for...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Time for Maple Leafs’ Big Three to Put Money Where Mouths Are
The way things are typically done renders the Toronto Maple Leafs from maximizing their...
-
Featured/ 2 weeks ago
Feasible All Four Jets’ Stars Leave Winnipeg This Summer [Report]
One NHL insider says it's not out of the realm of possibility that all...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 weeks ago
Patrick Kane’s Surgery Throws His NHL Future into Uncertainty
Patrick Kane underwent a hip resurfacing procedure on Thursday, a decision that will keep...
Ssdd
June 15, 2023 at 10:49 pm
He paid his penance, move on, undoubtedly he has learned from this. Has not the entire hockey world learned from it? Babcock was mean to Marner, Frazen called him the worst human being he ever met & Chelios obviously was in agreement as was the defenceman that has Bozo the Clown hair, Commodore I think his name was. Yet Babcock gets hired as soon as his contract with the Leafs runs out. People make mistakes in life, some greater than others, yet they evolve. I’m not sure what Q was supposed to do when he learned of this. It really fell on Bowman’s shoulders to deal with it & he didn’t or whatever action he did take was insufficient.