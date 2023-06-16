Joel Quenneville as a Maple Leafs’ Coach? He’s Not the Right Guy

I keep hearing the name of Joel Quenneville popping up as a potential coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs. I get it that Quenneville can win as a coach; however, he would certainly – from my perspective – send the wrong message to the fans of the Blue and White.

Quenneville Erred Big Time in Chicago

For those who don’t know why Quenneville got into trouble in Chicago, the controversy centered around his mishandling of a sexual assault allegation within the organization. It happened when Quenneville was the head coach of the Blackhawks. In 2010, a former Blackhawks player reported a sexual assault by a team staff member. And, only years later was this revealed.

The Blackhawks organization was involved in the subsequent investigation and legal proceedings. These brought to light the organization had failed to take immediate and appropriate action. The criticism of the team’s culture and handling of the situation was warranted. And Quenneville, as the coach at that time, faced scrutiny for his role and knowledge of the incident.

Joel Quenneville Panthers former coach

There’s every reason to believe Quenneville knew but didn’t care enough to do anything. An independent investigation conducted by the law firm Jenner & Block found that Quenneville learned of the allegation during a meeting with team executives in May 2010. However, the report also reported that he did not take action to address the situation or follow up on the matter.

He simply didn’t care enough to do the tough thing. Given those findings, it would also not be good to be the NHL team that threw out the red carpet for his return.

From a Pragmatic View, There is a Case For Quenneville as a Coach

Reason One: He’s Had Stanley Cup Success

Quenneville has an impressive coaching resume. He won three Stanley Cups in his time in Chicago, including the 2010 season when the allegation occurred. He obviously has had the experience and the ability to guide a team to championships and could bring a much-needed winning mentality to a team that has struggled to achieve postseason success in recent years.

Reason Two: He’s Had a Wealth of Experience

Quenneville’s extensive coaching career spans over two decades in the NHL. As a game-action coach, he knows his craft. His wealth of knowledge and strategic expertise could guide the Maple Leafs’ lineup. The organization’s young players could benefit from his tutelage.

The Case Against Joel Quenneville as a Coach

Reason One: Is He the Right Person to Be the Face of the Organization?

As far as representing organizational values, is he the right person to be the face of the team? Quenneville’s involvement in the Blackhawk’s controversies raises concerns about his impact on team culture and values. One would hope that he’d never make such a mistake again, who’s to know? At least that’s what critics would say.

How's this for a #tbt? @NHLBlackhawks Head Coach Joel Quenneville's headshot for the 1991-92 St. John's Maple Leafs. pic.twitter.com/6HNCkLLDis — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) September 26, 2013

He disregarded player welfare. Why would the organization want to go there?

Reason Two: He’d Experience Potential Fan Alienation

The decision to hire Quenneville could be met with a huge backlash from the Maple Leafs’ fanbase. Hockey is supposed to be a family game.

The organization has done much work in the past to show its commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive environment. Would that work be undermined if someone represented the organization who did not prioritize ethical conduct and accountability?

Reason Three: He’d Face a Lingering Controversy

The Blackhawks’ incident cast a shadow over Quenneville’s legacy. Such a distraction and negative media attention could disrupt the team’s focus and hinder its progress on and off the ice.

The Bottom Line

The truth is that part of me feels sorry for Quenneville. I understand his logic when he faced the news that illegal and unethical behavior existed on his team. He simply took the easy way out.

On the other hand, the organization does not need a coach who takes the easy way out. While hockey is “only” a game, in the playing of that game the team’s culture, values, and ways of living are apparent.

It is a big deal that the Maple Leafs as an organization are iconic in the Toronto community. The team must be the best representative it can be.

If the Maple Leafs hire Quenneville, it won’t be. At least in my eyes.

