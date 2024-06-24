Maple Leafs Hire Marc Savard as an Assistant Coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs have officially added Marc Savard to their coaching staff as an assistant coach, making an expected hiring for the upcoming NHL season official. Savard will be tasked with revitalizing the power play, a unit that struggled during the postseason. His hiring fills the void left by Guy Boucher who was not brought back when the 2023-24 season ended.

Savard joins an almost entirely revamped coaching staff under head coach Craig Berube. Alongside Savard, Lane Lambert, the former head coach of the New York Islanders, has also been brought in. Mike Van Ryn and Curtis Sanford remain from the previous coaching lineup, and video coaches Jordan Bean and Sam Kim continue in their roles.

The addition of Savard completes Berube’s staff for his first year leading the Maple Leafs. Berube, who brings extensive experience and a history of success, including a Stanley Cup win with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, has made significant changes to ensure a strong support system. Interestingly, the current Leafs coaching staff mirrors 75% of the Blues’ 2019-20 coaching team, with Steve Ott remaining with the Blues and Lane Lambert being the only new face.

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic points out that Berube’s professional connection with Savard dates back to their playing days with the Calgary Flames in the early 2000s. Berube praised Savard’s passion and deep understanding of the game. He said, “He was a tremendous player and possesses an elite offensive mind.”

Can Savard Revitalize the Maple Leafs’ Power Play?

As the Leafs aim for a deeper postseason run, their power play will be key to their success. Savard’s expertise in running the power play will be crucial and the Leafs are hoping he can get an elite group of forwards to click in an area they surprisingly haven’t.

