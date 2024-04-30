Maple Leafs Game 5: Who’s In, Who’s Out?

Before the puck drops ahead of the crucial Game 5 matchup against the Boston Bruins, the Toronto Maple Leafs face some key roster decisions and uncertainties. There is speculation surrounding which goaltender will get the start, if Auston Matthews will be well enough to play, and what depth forwards will get the nod. Here’s what we know entering the game.

Maple Leafs Make Three Sets of Player Moves Before Game 5

The Maple Leafs are not going into Game 5 with the same roster that played a disappointing Game 4. There will be several changes, even though others may be game-time decisions.

Player Move One: Joseph Woll Gets the Nod in Goal:

In a not-so-surprising move, Joseph Woll has been chosen to guard the net for the Maple Leafs in Game 5. This marks his first start of the postseason. After Ilya Samsonov‘s less-than-ideal performances during the opening four games, naming Woll to start seems like a no-brainer.

Woll stopped all five shots he faced during a relief appearance in Game 4. He’s calm in the crease but faces a significant challenge against the Bruins. His regular season was a struggle against this Boston team; however, this isn’t the regular season. Who knows? The Maple Leafs would do well to get a hot goalie performance tonight.

Player Move Two: Auston Matthews‘ Status Remains Uncertain:

The availability of star forward Auston Matthews for Game 5 is still up in the air. Matthews has been dealing with some sort of illness and will be a game-time decision. Coach Sheldon Keefe expressed hope that Matthews would be cleared to play, but doubts linger after Matthews’ limited participation in the team’s game-day skate.

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs, is ill. Will he play?

Despite his recent offensive struggles, Matthews’ potential absence could significantly impact the Maple Leafs’ lineup and offensive capabilities. He played a dominating Game 2; however, after that game, he showed some of the effects of the illness – at least, it seems.

Player Moves Three: Mark Giordano and Noah Gregor Sit Out:

Defenseman Mark Giordano and forward Noah Gregor find themselves out of the postseason lineup for different reasons. Giordano, who has struggled to crack the playoff lineup against the Bruins, faces the harsh reality that his time as an NHL player is likely up. He played no postseason games as the Maple Leafs fought to stay alive in the series.

On the other hand, Gregor, known for his energy on the ice, has yet to play a postseason game. He, too, remains a healthy scratch. With the Maple Leafs facing elimination, lineup decisions become crucial as they seek to turn the tide against the Bruins. What that means for Gregor’s tenure with the team past this postseason is tough to know. He might be one-and-done as a Maple Leafs player.

