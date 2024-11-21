Maple Leafs Await Injury Updates on Matthew Knies

The Toronto Maple Leafs are waiting to see how forward Matthew Knies responds after a bit more time following Wednesday’s win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Head coach Craig Berube provided a positive update, saying Knies is “feeling okay today,” per TSN’s Mark Masters.

How is Matthew Knies (upper body) doing?



Craig Berube: "Not bad. I mean, still being evaluated & looked at, but actually feeling OK today, which is good news."@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 21, 2024

Knies exited the game in the second period following a hit from Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud. The play, initially called a major penalty for a hit to the head, was rescinded after review, sparking debate about NHL officiating. A few hours after the play, more and more people are coming forward to say they thought the hit was clean. However, it doesn’t change the fact that Knies took a huge hit and he might miss some time.

Knies did not return to action Wednesday night, and the Maple Leafs PR department confirmed his absence during the third period.

Leafs May Have to Juggle Things Around Without Knies

Matthew Knies Maple Leafs season

If Knies is unavailable, Toronto could face significant lineup challenges, potentially playing seven defensemen due to existing injuries. The 21-year-old winger has been a vital contributor, and his potential absence highlights the growing pressure on Toronto’s depth as they try to work through a string of injuries to key forwards.

Further updates on Knies’ condition are expected in the coming days.

Next: Hurricanes Goalie Trade Options with Frederik Andersen Injured