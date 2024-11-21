Maple Leafs Await Injury Updates on Matthew Knies

The Toronto Maple Leafs are waiting to see how forward Matthew Knies responds after a bit more time following Wednesday’s win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Head coach Craig Berube provided a positive update, saying Knies is “feeling okay today,” per TSN’s Mark Masters.
How is Matthew Knies (upper body) doing?— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 21, 2024
Craig Berube: "Not bad. I mean, still being evaluated & looked at, but actually feeling OK today, which is good news."@TSN_Edge
Knies exited the game in the second period following a hit from Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud. The play, initially called a major penalty for a hit to the head, was rescinded after review, sparking debate about NHL officiating. A few hours after the play, more and more people are coming forward to say they thought the hit was clean. However, it doesn’t change the fact that Knies took a huge hit and he might miss some time.
Knies did not return to action Wednesday night, and the Maple Leafs PR department confirmed his absence during the third period.
Leafs May Have to Juggle Things Around Without Knies
If Knies is unavailable, Toronto could face significant lineup challenges, potentially playing seven defensemen due to existing injuries. The 21-year-old winger has been a vital contributor, and his potential absence highlights the growing pressure on Toronto’s depth as they try to work through a string of injuries to key forwards.
Further updates on Knies’ condition are expected in the coming days.
Next: Hurricanes Goalie Trade Options with Frederik Andersen Injured
More News
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 hours ago
Hurricanes Goalie Trade Options with Frederik Andersen Injured
With Frederik Andersen out due to injury, what are the options for the Carolina...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
The Good, Bad & Ugly: Maple Leafs Shut Out Golden Knights 3-0
Last night the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3–0. What were...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 hours ago
Bruins Might Attempt to Trigger Team with a Trade [Report]
The Boston Bruins will give coach Joe Sacco time to turn things around, but...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 3 hours ago
Jonathan Toews Offers Health Update After Years Away from NHL
Jonathan Toews provides his health update after years away from the NHL. What's next...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Insider Hints Oilers To Pull Off Unexpected, Off-The-Radar Trade
One trusted NHL insider — at least when it comes to the Edmonton Oilers...
-
Calgary Flames/ 19 hours ago
Dustin Wolf Is Emerging as a Goalie Star for the Flames
The Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf is emerging as a star. Can Wolf's play...
-
Boston Bruins/ 20 hours ago
Montgomery’s Big Contract Gamble Failed Before Firing
Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney revealed today that he talked about a contract extension...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 24 hours ago
Most Important Of Scribe’s 20 Questions Facing the Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers have several questions that need answering. What are the most critical...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Montgomery Firing Likely Leads to Bruins Selling Big Names in Trades
Following the firing of head coach Jim Montgomery, the only next move for the...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Despite Rumors, No Sinister Cause to J.T. Miller’s Leave from Canucks
J.T. Miller is taking a leave from the Vancouver Canucks, but it's not something...