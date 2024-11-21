Hurricanes Goalie Trade Options with Frederik Andersen Injured

Already a bit light in the goalie department, following news that Frederik Andersen is out of commission, the Carolina Hurricanes might have little choice but to start looking around the trade market for a goaltender.
Pierre LeBrun of TSN reported on Thursday:
Hearing that ‘Canes goalie Frederik Andersen will undergo a procedure to his knee which will knock him out of action about 8 weeks or so. It’s not major surgery, just a clean-up, but obviously still takes him out a while.
It might be a bit negative to say, but one follower tweeted in LeBrun’s thread, “8 weeks or so in Freddie time is like the rest of the season. You know what, The Canes gambled on another year of Freddie but I think it may be time for the Canes to move on.”
Does this mean Carolina needs to explore their options? Can they rely upon Spencer Martin and Pyotr Kochetkov?
Some Trade Options for the Hurricanes
Outside of bigger names like John Gibson out of Anaheim, or Jordan Binnington out of St. Louis, there are more feasible, less expensive shorter-term options. Zach Martin of The Hockey Writers mentions two names:
Anton Forsberg of the Ottawa Senators, 31, is in the final year of his $8.25 million contract and has posted a 2.72 GAA and a .905 SV% in seven starts this season. Given Ottawa’s long-term commitment to Linus Ullmark and the rise of Mads Søgaard, Forsberg could be expendable.
Alex Nedeljkovic of the Pittsburgh Penguins is another option. The former Calder Trophy finalist is signed through 2025-26 at a $2.5 million cap hit. A deal involving third- and fourth-round picks might bring him back to Carolina, where he once excelled. The Penguins are looking to make moves and they won’t be able to trade Tristan Jarry. Trading Nedeljkovic might be their only play.
