Leon Draisaitl Records his Fifth Career 100-Point Season

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, for the fifth time in his career, has achieved 100 points in a season. With his assist on Connor McDavid‘s goal against the Colorado Avalanche, Draisaitl now sits with some elite company, becoming only the 20th person in NHL history to record five seasons with 100 points. The German native has had an exceptional career, and this season is no different.
Draisaitl, now in his 10th season, has spent half of his remarkable career putting up seasons with over 100 points. To put into perspective how impressive this feat is, the Hall of Farmers, Jarome Iginla, Mike Modano, and Pavel Datsyuk all never recorded a season with 100 points. Adding more, Draisaitl holds an offensive prowess that is rare to see, a talent unlike many. In other words, Draisaitl is in a league of his own, playing some of the best hockey the league has seen in years.
Leon Draisaitl Dubbed ‘The German Gretzky’
All things considered, Draisaitl often finds his success off the powerplay, set up in his office ready for the one-timer. Notably, 144 of his 345 career goals have come off the powerplay. As a result, the Oilers’ power play is among the best in the league for the second year in a row. Additionally, Draisaitl is one half of the ‘Dynamic Duo’, with Mcdavid as his on-ice brother. Combining the dynamic duo, they’ve placed 70 pucks into the back of the net this season. Simply put, it’s incomprehensible how good Draisaitl is. Undoubtedly, he is the best player to come out of Germany.
Naturally, Draisaitl has been dubbed “the German Gretzky,” and with his numbers, it’s easy to see why. The 28-year-old has achieved the feat of winning the Art Ross, Hart Memorial, and Ted Lindsy awards all in the 2019–20 season. Ultimately, Draisaitl will continue to play remarkably; it’s only a matter of time to see how many 100-point seasons he will have.
