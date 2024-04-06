Struggle to Redemption; Mike McCarron Nominated for Masterton

The Nashville Predators announced that forward Mike McCarron has received the team’s nomination for the Bill Masterton Trophy. The trophy is awarded to those who best showcase perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the sport of hockey.

McCarron was selected 25th overall in the 2013 NHL draft by the Montreal Canadiens. After tallying only eight points in 69 games with the team, he was shipped to Nashville for Laurent Dauphin. Ever since the trade, McCarron has broken out as a role player for the Predators. With this in mind, what was the main reason Nashville nominated McCarron for the award?

Related: 2023-24 NHL Art Ross Trophy Race Tighter Than It’s Ever Been

McCarron Shining a New Light with the Predators Organization

McCarron for the longest time has been seen as a threat for any opposing team; His height of 6’6” is a large part of his character. His height and wingspan allow him to keep the puck away from opponents and push the net without a problem. With 23 goals in his career, the 29-year-old has scored half of them in just this current season.

FOR THE FROSTY pic.twitter.com/NyblmhC3LC — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) April 5, 2024

McCarron currently has 22 points in 66 games, a career-high for the Michigan native. While “Big Sexy” may be playing the best hockey he has ever played, it took time for him to reach the level he is currently at in the organization.

Overcoming the NHL Adaptation; Staying Out of the AHL

When he first entered Nashville, he was instantly sent to the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL, the organization’s farm team. Coming from an AHL stint with the Canadiens’ Laval Rocket before the trade, this move seemed pretty disappointing for a promising depth piece.

However, McCarron proved himself when he scored ten goals in his first 23 games with the Admirals. As a result of his performance, he received six games in the mustard-yellow jersey next season, in which he tallied zero points.

While he may not have tallied on the scoresheet, his physicality may have given the team a reason to start him the next season. McCarron did not disappoint, tallying 14 points in 51 games, he managed to put up a fight, nine fights to be specific.

McCarron Redeemed Himself with the Assistance Program; Returned Stronger

The next season is where things took a turn for the worse. The NHLPA announced in December of 2022 that McCarron had entered the league’s player assistance program. He ended the season with four points in 32 games.

Michael McCarron Predators

After a month in the program, McCarron returned to the organization and was sent to the Admirals where he put up six points in 16 games.

Putting his time in the AHL behind him, McCarron came back to the NHL stronger than ever in the 23-24 season. He has been nothing but pure dominance for the Predators. He signed a two-year, $1.8 million contract extension with the team back in February.

From struggling to stay out of the minors, encountering health struggles, and becoming a team icon, McCarron has truly proved himself resilient. He has become a very worthy contender for a trophy all about overcoming obstacles and becoming the best one can personally be.

Next: Transforming the Defense of the Maple Leafs