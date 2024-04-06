Evander Kane ‘Excited to Be Back’ After Oilers Clinch Playoff Berth

Although Evander Kane has been struggling recently, he ended his 21-game goal drought in style by scoring two goals on three shots. He also finished with a plus-3 rating in the Edmonton Oilers’ 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche. He’s excited, not only to be back in the playoffs, but because he’s contributing on the scoreboard again.
Kane had endured a challenging stretch with only four assists during his 21-game goalless streak. His first goal came late in the second period, followed by another midway through the third. Part of Kane’s issue is that his ice time has been impacted negatively by the addition of Adam Henrique at the trade deadline.
Although he was not scoring, he continued to be a physical on-ice presence with 237 hits this season. Overall, Kane has scored 23 goals and totaled 41 points this season. He’s also been a physical presence on the ice, which his 81 penalty minutes attest to.
Kane Talks Scoring Slump and His Game with Oilers
After the Avalanche game, where the Oilers clinched a playoff berth, Gene Principe interviewed Kane. Kane reflected on his recent performance and the team’s achievements. First, he shared his excitement about finally getting out of his scoring funk.
Reflecting on his slump and the relief of scoring goals that finally counted, Kane said that it’s never fun going that long without scoring. He also noted that having a few goals disallowed doesn’t help. As he put it, “It’s great to contribute on the scoresheet and help the team get a win.”
Kane also discussed with Principe his father’s influence on his hockey career, highlighting their conversations about the game. “My dad is my #1 supporter, whether things are going well or not. It’s always good to hear from him, even if the feedback isn’t always pretty. Tonight, I’m sure it will be a little nicer.”
The Oilers Are Looking Forward to the Playoffs
Looking ahead to the playoffs, on the video Kane emphasized the significance of clinching a postseason spot. “If you had asked us back in November, we would have been thrilled to secure a playoff spot at this point.”
He added. “Now, with a few games left in the regular season, we’re aiming to secure home ice and climb in the standings. We’re all excited about the postseason.”
The question for the Oilers now is how far they’ll be able to go.
