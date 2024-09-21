Lane Hutson Training Camp Saucer Pass: Real Deal or Just Hype?

Montreal Canadiens fans are buzzing about Lane Hutson after his jaw-dropping saucer pass to Emil Heineman in a recent scrimmage at the Habs training camp. The pass was a thing of beauty, further fueling excitement about the young defenseman, who is already being pegged as a prospect to watch this season.

Some fans are even predicting he’ll make the opening night roster, while others are calling for early Calder votes. Some are more cautious, wondering if one highlight-reel moment is driving too much hype.

Lane Hutson with some absolute lunar sauce ???????? pic.twitter.com/6TkfLVrCsp — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) September 21, 2024

Hutson’s unique skill set is undeniable. His creativity, agility, and ability to control the puck have been praised by teammates like Cole Caufield, who called his game “pretty special.” Caufield added, “His skating, his agility, his way of getting out of certain situations and into space is cool. He can find anybody at any time.” Such high praise from one of the team’s stars has only ramped up fan excitement, and the filthy saucer pass that has gone viral on Saturday has tipped fans over the edge.

Is Lane Hutson a Special Talent for the Canadiens?

Going bonkers over one pass (an admittedly beautiful one) will draw concerns about whether Hutson is being overhyped before he’s even played an NHL game this season. He got in two games last year and had two assists, so maybe there is reason to be excited.

Lane Hutson Canadiens training camp

His offensive abilities are clear—he posted 15 goals and 34 assists in 38 games last season at Boston University— but he hasn’t proven himself at the NHL level yet. Still, scouts and coaches, like Montreal’s director of player development Rob Ramage, have emphasized Hutson’s relentless defensive effort, describing him as “like a dog on a bone” when it comes to defending.

Whether Hutson is the real deal or not remains to be seen, but his combination of offensive talent and tenacity certainly has fans hoping he’ll be a key piece for the Canadiens in the near future. For now, the hype is very real, and Hutson has plenty of supporters believing he’s ready for the NHL.

Next: Two New Oilers Standing Out Early in Training Camp