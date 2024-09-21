Two New Oilers Standing Out Early in Training Camp

According to color analyst and Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer, a few Edmonton Oilers are standing out early in training camp. Specifically, two new faces have caught some attention, which is great news for the team– Matt Savoie and Viktor Arvidsson.
Stauffer noted in a tweet on Saturday afternoon:
Casual observations through first 3 days on ice @EdmontonOilers Training Camp: Noah Philp 6’3″ RC and Jayden Grubbe 6’3″ RC have had some good moments. Phil Kemp 6′ 3″ RD battling to be a depth D. Matt Savoie has shown some flashes on RW. Victor Arvidsson works!
When it comes to Savoie, the Oilers are hoping they found a gem in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres. Fans were surprised when Ryan McLeod was moved for Savoie, many noting that the latter was a high-end prospect that the Sabres seemingly gave up on. There was a chance Savoie could make the team and with Dylan Holloway being lost to an offer sheet by the St. Louis Blues and Evander Kane having offseason surgery, Savoie’s success could be an important part of this season.
This doesn’t mean he’ll make the team out of camp. But, if there are signs that he could be ready for regular NHL duty, that’s great news.
Viktor Arvidsson was signed as a free agent and the Oilers wanted exactly what he’s showing in camp so far– hustle and hard work. In early skates, he accidentally tripped up Connor McDavid, which brought a hush over the crowd that was there, but it said something important: Arvidsson doesn’t have an off switch.
He’s been a thorn in the Oilers’ side during previous playoff series’ and Edmonton wanted that kind of player with them. He’s not the biggest in stature, but he’s competitive and feisty, and thus far in camp, he’s come as advertised.
What The Oilers Were Hoping They Got in Arvidsson and Savoie
There is still a lot of time in camp and preseason is just preseason. That said, it’s good news that both players are seemingly fitting in well with the team and showing their skills. More importantly, that they’re doing what was expected when the Oilers acquired them is a positive sign.
