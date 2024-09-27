** Update: 5:10 pm MT:

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli is reporting that the surgery will include damaged tendon repair. The ballpark timeline for Drew Doughty’s injury rehab could be 10-14 weeks. Servalli called it “hugely disappointing” news for the Los Angeles Kings.

Hugely disappointing news for Doughty and #LAKings, as sources say surgery will also likely include damaged tendon repair. Timeline TBD, dependent on extent of repair, but ballpark: +/- 10-14 weeks.



Injury not expected to affect Doughty’s Team Canada candidacy for 4Nations. https://t.co/4kn2kyyCNB — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 27, 2024

The Los Angeles Kings got brutal news on Drew Doughty’s injury scare on Friday. After falling awkwardly in a preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights and needing help off the ice, it was learned that Doughty fractured his ankle. The Kings PR staff released a statement saying he will undergo surgery to repair the ankle and will be out month-to-month.

The good news, as per NHL insider Elliotte Friedman: “In addition to this announcement, Kings coach Jim Hiller said Doughty is expected back this season.”

The @LAKings announced defenseman Drew Doughty will undergo surgery to repair a fractured ankle and is listed as month-to-month. — LA Kings PR (@LAKingsPR) September 27, 2024

An Achilles injury was a concern. That would have been worse than a clean break. In that respect, everyone should be thankful it wasn’t worse. However, that Doughty is going to miss more than just a few games is a huge concern for the Kings. He’s their top-minute defenseman and leader. The Kings will likely need to find a replacement.

Friedman said during his latest 32 Thoughts podcast, “One of the things I was starting to do was, OK, what right-handed D are still out there?” He added, “There’s a Justin Schultz, there’s a Kevin Shattenkirk and, of course, there’s going to be situations where waivers or someone becomes available, but I’m not sure the Kings are going to look into anything like that until they have a better idea.” They now have a better idea of Doughty’s injuries, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise if the team goes out and looks to acquire someone at a low cost.

Drew Doughty LA Kings will be out 10-14 weeks with injury

They won’t be adding a player at a huge salary because Doughty will be back this season, but the Kings are light for right-shot blueliners.

Kyle Burroughs is the early favorite to move up to fill Doughty’s spot on the roster for now.

